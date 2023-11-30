E-Talk with Gary Chris and Lydia Chris: Reflections on Using an Entrepreneurial Mindset to Succeed

The Entrepreneurial Talk Program is a long-running series of guest speaker programs hosted by the Hines Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, providing entrepreneurial lessons to students regardless of their major or interests.

On November 6, Gary Criss and Lydia Criss, co-founders of the Pamplemos Project, a White Plains coffee shop, gave an e-talk on how to use an entrepreneurial mindset to succeed. The e-talk was moderated by Lisa Treitler, Hines Institute Strategist-in-Residence.

During the e-talk, the pair emphasized the importance of a growth mindset when succeeding in entrepreneurial endeavors.

Gary claims, “There’s nothing wrong with learning.” “When a problem arises, you have to be a problem-solver as an entrepreneur.”

Cris is no stranger to problem-solving. For example, the Pamplemousses project faced many challenges ahead of its opening during the COVID-19 pandemic such as handling the lengthy and expensive process of obtaining city permits, installing absentee pipelines, and dealing with extensive destruction costs. However, overcoming challenges does not paint the whole story of this remarkable café.

The Pamplemose Project is committed to not only serving the best coffee in White Plains, but also to serving the community of White Plains. Inspired by the tradition of donating all after-tax proceeds to charity followed by food brand Newman’s Own, The Pamplemousse Project also donates its profits to local charities and nonprofits. In addition to charitable donations, the café is also marketed by Chrises as a community hangout venue for the public and organizations.

“We have musicians from White Plains High School come and play,” says Lydia. “If a local organization needs a meeting space, we provide a resource for them and the community at large.” Act as.”

When clients ask about the inspiration behind the Pamplemousse Project, Chriszes cites a memorable analogy from his family’s rescue dog to explain it to his clients.

“He’s not perfect, he has his challenges,” Lydia explains. “Similarly, our community is amazing and vibrant, but it has a lot of challenges that we partner with nonprofits and charities to address.”

Today, the Pamplemous Project stands proud on Mamaroneck Avenue as a major hub of the White Plains community since its opening in 2022. Chris’s encourages feedback from college students at their café, so be sure to stop by regularly and join their customer loyalty program to vote for which charity the Pamplemousse Project donates to.

