E.ON Energy says Veloce partnership is key to fostering decarbonized future

Motorsport sponsorship has long been considered an important avenue of publicity for oil and gas companies. Saudi Aramco is the main sponsor in Formula One, while Castrol and Petronas sponsor teams. Gulf Oil has partnered with many racing endeavors over the decades, including F1. But for energy companies that focus on power supply and sustainability, promoting motor racing could be controversial. E.ON’s work with Extreme E Team Veloce shows how electric motorsport can be vital in delivering the right message as we transition to decarbonised energy.

E.ON has partnered with Veloce since Veloce decided to run a team in Extreme E after the game was developed in 2019. It is still the only energy company in Extreme E to directly sponsor a team. The electric SUV series, which races in exotic environments to highlight the threats and solutions to climate change, is the poster child for motorsport with an environmental purpose.

E.ON has been Veloce’s Extreme E partner since the inception of the race series. Veloce

“Extreme E is a series that is all about sustainability,” says Scott Somerville, chief marketing officer of e.ON UK. “The car is one you may not have seen before, which adds interest. Despite the focus on stability, racing is not compromised. In fact, the intensity of the racing increases with the shorter format, and then there is the message of diversity on top of that. Extreme E teams have one male and one female driver, giving each equal importance and responsibility to win. “This makes the partnership with Veloce uniquely interesting.”

Veloce is definitely pushing the boundaries of how to organize and finance a race team. The group initially focused primarily on e-sports and cornered the market in competitive Formula 1 sim racing. Lando Norris’ Quadrant brand was coordinated by Veloce, and the company runs multiple professional eSports and sim racing teams with over 65 million monthly viewers across all of its platforms. Extreme E was its first venture into real-world racing.

Just recently, Veloce took an even more revolutionary step in the way it funds and runs its group by issuing its VEXT token. This is a Web3 system where Veloce viewers can take a financial stake in the group. Originally launched on the Bybit exchange in September, VEXT has now arrived on a whole range of other cryptocurrency exchanges including MEXC, TOOBIT, POLONIEX, BITMART, WHITEBIT, DIGIFINEX and PROBIT.

Veloce’s VEXT system allows token owners to choose the livery for the next Extreme E race , [+] Chile. Veloce

VEXT promises to more directly involve Veloce fans in group decisions and its racing teams. For example, VEXT token holders were recently able to vote on the livery for Veloce’s Extreme E Odyssey 21 car for the final round of the race in Chile in December. To have their say on decisions shared with the community, participants are required to have at least 1 $VEXT in a digital wallet or membership in the Silver, Gold or Platinum Race Club, which are VEXT gamified reward pools.

“We were trying to find a different way to spark the energy conversation,” Somerville argues. The combination of motorsport, gaming and women in motorsport provided by Veloce and Extreme E is unique. “Racing is almost as casual as it is spectacular. The pieces around it really add value. Veloce’s history in gaming, specifically racing simulation, dates back to E.O.N. Opens a new field for. It is a younger generation, likely to be digitally native, who will drive the future as we face the challenge of climate change. “Veloce is young, fast and agile, which matches perfectly with the values ​​we are trying to represent, along with diversity and inclusivity.”

E.ON is on a mission to promote green energy technologies in the UK. The company sees the jobs and skills potential of the net zero revolution as key to a solid economic future. This has led to a 15-year project with the city of Coventry to help install renewable energy sources among other decarbonisation activities, and another project with the Queen’s Medical Center in Nottingham to improve efficiency and reduce energy bills. Takes advantage of heat pump technology to do this. E.ON also recently brought online the millionth renewable energy plant in Germany, and is helping Edinburgh Zoo install a “solar meadow.”

E.ON is helping Edinburgh Zoo install solar power. E.O.N

Energy utility companies are moving from hiding behind the scenes to providing the services needed to transform the way consumers power and heat their homes and respond to the rapidly evolving impacts of climate change. are necessary. This means boosting your brand profile among those who are most pushing for that change, where combining forces with a fast-growing and future-facing company like Veloce is extremely valuable.

According to Somerville, E.ON is very pleased with how much progress Veloce has made since its founding in 2018, culminating in the launch of VEXT and a $50 million investment by Gem Digital. With E.ON’s contribution, this will allow Veloce to continue its rapid growth. Despite a disappointing second weekend of racing in Sardinia, the Extreme E team still has a chance for the title. But even without a championship win, Veloce is helping E.ON show that energy utility companies will have a leading role in decarbonization in the future.