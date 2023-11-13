Dynatrace Kubernetes platform brings new capabilities to engineering teams

dynatrace SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Dynatrace recently announced its new Kubernetes experience for platform engineering at last week’s KubeCon event in Chicago. Dynatrace created the new solution in response to the growing need for organizations to more efficiently manage and monitor their Kubernetes-based containerized environments.

The modern cloud-native landscape has seen increased adoption of Kubernetes as a container orchestration platform. However, this adoption has introduced new visibility, resource utilization, security, and collaboration challenges.

Kubernetes experience for platform engineering

Dynatrace’s Kubernetes experience for platform engineering is designed to streamline management and monitoring of Kubernetes environments, foster collaboration between teams, and provide observability and security features to ensure the reliability and performance of containerized applications.

Key features of Dynatrace’s new Kubernetes experience for platform engineering include:

Centralized Kubernetes Management Console: The new solution provides a centralized view of the Kubernetes cluster, allowing platform engineers to monitor, manage, and analyze telemetry data from different layers of the Kubernetes stack. This centralized console serves as a single source of truth for overview insights including resource consumption, performance management, and node health.

The new solution provides a centralized view of the Kubernetes cluster, allowing platform engineers to monitor, manage, and analyze telemetry data from different layers of the Kubernetes stack. This centralized console serves as a single source of truth for overview insights including resource consumption, performance management, and node health. Visibility and Security: Dynatrace provides advanced observability and security features, enabling platform engineers to gain deep insight into the cluster health, resource utilization, security vulnerabilities, and performance of applications deployed on Kubernetes-centric platforms. It provides real-time tracking, alerting, and proactive monitoring using its powerful Davis AI engine.

Dynatrace provides advanced observability and security features, enabling platform engineers to gain deep insight into the cluster health, resource utilization, security vulnerabilities, and performance of applications deployed on Kubernetes-centric platforms. It provides real-time tracking, alerting, and proactive monitoring using its powerful Davis AI engine. Monitoring as code: Dynatrace supports the “monitoring-as-code” concept, which allows platform engineers to configure a Kubernetes cluster with observability and security settings as code. This approach simplifies configuration management and ensures that monitoring is integrated into the infrastructure provisioning process.

Dynatrace supports the “monitoring-as-code” concept, which allows platform engineers to configure a Kubernetes cluster with observability and security settings as code. This approach simplifies configuration management and ensures that monitoring is integrated into the infrastructure provisioning process. Self-Service Environment: Platform engineers can enable application observability features using a simple toggle in the Dynatrace web UI, empowering DevOps teams to independently manage their application observability needs. This reduces the burden on platform engineers and promotes a self-service approach.

Platform engineers can enable application observability features using a simple toggle in the Dynatrace web UI, empowering DevOps teams to independently manage their application observability needs. This reduces the burden on platform engineers and promotes a self-service approach. Integrated Collaboration: The new solution encourages collaboration between DevOps and platform engineering teams by providing a unified view of resource usage and application performance data. Both teams can access the same data, fostering collaboration and breaking down silos.

The new solution encourages collaboration between DevOps and platform engineering teams by providing a unified view of resource usage and application performance data. Both teams can access the same data, fostering collaboration and breaking down silos. GitOps Integration: Dynatrace supports GitOps practices, allowing platform engineers to define observability configuration and access permissions as code. This approach aligns with modern software development and operations practices, enhancing automation and efficiency.

The solution aims to centralize and standardize Kubernetes management, enhance the developer experience through self-service capabilities, and automate provisioning processes through GitOps practices.

Dynatrace’s Kubernetes experience enables organizations to unlock DevSecOps at scale, improve productivity, and accelerate application delivery by simplifying the management and monitoring of Kubernetes clusters while ensuring observability and cost optimization.

Dynatrace provides a consumption-based pricing model for Kubernetes monitoring based on pods. This pricing model eliminates unexpected overage fees and allows organizations to pay only for the monitored workloads, not the underlying hosts.

This approach to pricing provides a more predictable and transparent pricing structure, eliminates unexpected overage fees and allows businesses to scale Kubernetes monitoring with their specific needs.

analyst opinion

Platform engineering has seen significant growth and change due to the increasing demands of modern, containerized IT infrastructure. As organizations increasingly adopt cloud-native architectures and container orchestration technologies like Kubernetes, the need for streamlined, efficient platform management and monitoring has become paramount.

Platform engineering teams have emerged as critical internal providers of reusable services, components, and tools that enable DevSecOps teams to develop and deploy higher quality applications with greater speed and reliability. The shift from the traditional “you build it, you run it” model to more centralized and standardized platform services has revolutionized software development practices.

Dynatrace takes a more directed approach to helping Kubernetes platform engineering teams than its competition. While Datadog, Dynatrace’s closest competitor, offers robust monitoring of Kubernetes clusters, its solution does not provide a rich and targeted platform engineering experience. The same is true of Splunk, which has a collection of Kubernetes-centric capabilities, but they are not exposed with the level of integration that Dynatrace provides with its new solution.

In this era of platform-centric engineering, Dynatrace’s Kubernetes experience for platform engineering plays a critical role in simplifying Kubernetes management, fostering collaboration, and providing comprehensive observability and security features. This is a great expansion of Dynatrace’s portfolio, allowing the company to better address modern cloud-native development and platform engineering needs.

Disclosure: Steve McDowell is an industry analyst, and NAND Research An industry analyst firm that engages or has engaged in research, analysis, and advisory services with a number of technology companies, which may include the companies mentioned in this article. Mr. McDowell does not hold any equity positions in any companies mentioned in this article.