Dynagas LNG Partners: Cashing in Preferred Shares (NYSE:DLNG)

Suphanat Khumsap/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Common unitholders of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) are very disappointed as the partnership has not paid a dividend on their common units since 2019. That’s why I’m focusing on the partnership’s preferred shares and the Series A preferred shares are currently offering a 9.4% yield. As the balance sheet becomes safer on a quarterly basis as the partnership uses free cash flow to reduce its debt, I think the preferred shares are becoming increasingly attractive.

Data by YCharts

Partnerships keep printing cash – but common unitholders don’t see anything

Although common unitholders have no reason to be very happy with Dynagas LNG Partners, the partnership’s operational and financial performance is very strong indeed. But instead of letting common unitholders participate in the strong cash flow result, all the cash coming in is used to reduce the total amount of debt on the balance sheet. While this is strengthening the balance sheet, common unitholders are becoming quite disappointed. And this is certainly understandable.

In the third quarter of this year, Dynagas LNG Partners recorded total revenues of $48.6 million, of which $37 million was generated from normal voyages ($11.6 million generated from contracts with customers, which provide income from charterers at the time of their vessels for dry spells). represents )-docking and special survey costs of those vessels). Total operating income was a disappointing $9.4 million but this disappointing result was due to $17.3 million in dry-docking and special survey costs. Excluding those expenses, operating income would have been closer to $27 million.

DLNG Investor Relations

But those expenses definitely impacted results and total net income was only $1.4M. This means that net income attributable to Dynagas common unitholders was negative as the partnership reported EPS of negative 4 cents per share.

The company’s overall cash flow profile was much stronger than that. Reported operating cash flow was $21.8 million, but this includes a $1.4 million investment in a working capital position and does not include $6.5 million in hedging gains (Dyngas was smart enough to hedge its interest rate exposure.

DLNG Investor Relations

So with total cash flow of $23M and capital expenditures of $1.3M (note: drydocking expenses were not booked as capital expenditures), the underlying free cash flow result was approximately $22M, and after making $2.9M Was about $19M. Preferred Dividend.

Looking at 9M 2023 results, we see projected operating cash flow of $44.2 million and underlying operating cash flow of $52.2 million with very little capital expenditures. And as the cash flow statement above shows, the partnership paid off $12 million of debt in the third quarter, bringing YTD debt repayments to $67.3 million. This is good news, because it means that the total interest expense may remain relatively stable or will only increase to a manageable amount as the hedges are liquidated and the debt has to be refinanced.

At the end of September, Dynagas’ net debt position stood at $366 million, compared with $417 million at the end of last year. The total book value of ships at the end of September was slightly more than $805 million, meaning that the debt ratio (defined here as the book value of ships versus net financial debt) was 45.5%, compared to 50.5% at the end of last year. . Year.

Preferred shares are a better idea for income investors

I have already given the details of preferred shares in previous articles. The Preferred Series A issued by Dynagas (trading with the ticker symbol (NYSE:DLNG.PR.A)) provides a fixed 9% preferred dividend ($2.25 per share, payable in four equal quarterly installments of $0.5625 per share) The B-Series (trading with the ticker symbol (NYSE:DLNG.PR.B)) were interesting, but did not offer as much protection as those B-shares would soon offer a floating preferred dividend. Starting with the next payment, the quarterly preferred dividend will be set at 3M LIBOR + 5.593%. LIBOR will no longer be in use, and the quarterly preferred dividend will likely use 3M SOFR as the benchmark. The recently announced quarterly rate on Series B Preferred Shares The dividend was $0.546875 per share (the last payment of a fixed 8.75% annual dividend) so it will be interesting to see the next quarterly dividend announcement for Series B.

At the moment, I’m focusing more on the A-Series because I like the fixed payments, and you’re not at the mercy of short-term interest rates. At the time of writing, Series A preferred shares are trading at $23.86, resulting in a preferred dividend yield of approximately 9.4%. There is no foreign withholding tax on these preferred dividends.

search for alpha

The ability of the partnership to cover the preferred dividend payment is pretty straightforward and as shown in the cash flow statement earlier in this article, I do not see any risk to the preferred dividend payment. Since all ships are fully booked through 2028, I think cash flow visibility is also excellent. The total backlog is over $1B, with an average duration of 7.2 years. But more importantly, I expect DynaGas to generate at least $200 million of free cash flow after making preferred dividend payments over the period 2024-2027.

DLNG Investor Relations

And while it’s very unfortunate for common unitholders to receive no dividends, the decision to use all the free cash flow to reduce net debt actually makes the preferred shares even safer. Let’s pull up the balance sheet.

DLNG Investor Relations

As you can see above, the total equity value of the partnership was $441 million. Not only is this an increase compared to the end of last year, but it is also an increase even though the overall size of the balance sheet has decreased (as Dynagas is paying down debt). There are currently 5.2M preferred shares outstanding with a total value of $130M. This means there is approximately $310 million in equity ranked junior to preferred shares. And even if the ships were sold at a 35% discount to book value (which is close to impossible in the current LNG shipping environment) and if the partnership were to end, the preferred shareholders would be made whole. And after every quarter of loan repayments, the balance sheet is becoming safer with better coverage ratio for preferred shares.

So what’s holding the stock price back? I assume this is the imminent maturity date of the debt, as the remaining $420M of gross debt will need to be refinanced in 2024.

DLNG Investor Relations

I think Dynagas will successfully refinance the debt, thanks to its recent efforts to rapidly reduce net debt, making refinancing more attractive to lenders. And given the strong performance in the LNG shipping markets, it is not unreasonable that upon refinancing, there would be less stringent covenants that might perhaps allow the partnership to resume a (symbolic) dividend on common units.

investment thesis

I think the common units could be an interesting speculative bet on a refinancing agreement in 2024 that could allow the partnership to perhaps resume unitholder distributions, but I’m primarily interested in the preferred shares and preferred dividends. My personal preference would be to focus on Series A as I am not willing to bet on short-term interest rates. I believe the 9.4% preferred dividend yield is a good compensation based on the risk profile.

I have a small long position in DLNG.PR.A, but this position will likely increase as my fixed income portfolio receives income from Textener (TGH) preferred shares calling in Q1 2024.

Source: seekingalpha.com