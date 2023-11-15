Dying to be thin: People are risking their lives with black market Ozempic

An investigation has found that unlicensed versions of semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic, are being sold on social media and in some beauty salons.

According to a new BBC report, unregulated sellers are selling the drug online without a prescription.

The Skinny Jab Uncovered, An upcoming documentary on BBC Three found unapproved versions of the drug advertised in beauty salons on British high streets.

Undercover investigators visited four salons in Manchester and Liverpool and received dangerous advice about how to mix, dose and use the drug.

Zornam//Getty Images

Elsewhere, the BBC spoke to Maddie, who claimed she vomited blood in A&E after being sold a weight loss drug illegally.

“It was bad,” she said. “I was vomiting all night, to the point where I was throwing up stomach acid, blood, white foam.”

Initially prescribed to people suffering from type 2 diabetes, Ozempic has become increasingly popular after being promoted as a Hollywood weight loss drug.

It is illegal to sell semaglutide as a medicine in the UK without a doctor’s prescription.

What is Ozempic? How does this work?

The drug, which is injected once a week, has gained notoriety as an A-list quick fix for weight loss.

“It works because of its ability to mimic glucagon-like peptide-1,” explains Claire Merrifield, GP and medical director at Self.

“After eating, our bodies naturally produce GLP-1, which slows stomach emptying, preventing us from overeating and stimulating insulin release from the pancreas,” she explains. Cosmopolitan UK, “One of the main reasons it supports weight loss is that it reduces your appetite while you continue taking it.”

When is it safe and appropriate to take Ozempic?

Ozempic is only available on the NHS to treat type 2 diabetes and Vegovy, another semaglutide medicine specifically prescribed to treat obesity, is only offered through the NHS to people with a body mass index (BMI) of at least The low is 35. It is never advisable – or safe – to take a medication that has not been prescribed to you, especially if it is purchased through an online dealer or beauty salon.

There are also some circumstances in which it is even dangerous to take Ozempic, especially without your doctor’s supervision. For example, people who have pancreatitis, who suffer from type 1 diabetes, or who have a genetic predisposition to thyroid cancer should not take Ozempic, Dr. Merrifield explains.

She adds, “It is not advisable to take it even if you have a few extra pounds and want to lose a little weight.” “This medication is for people who are really struggling with their weight and for people where the extra weight is causing other health problems.”

How can we check whether the Ozempic given to us is safe or not?

If you are purchasing your medicine over the Internet without a prescription, chances are it is not safe.

“Check the packaging and make sure that if you have taken a medicine it looks the same as the previous medicine. It is important to check the credentials of wherever you are buying it, it is registered with the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPHC) and you can check directly on the register whether it is,” says Dr Merrifield.

She says you should also check if they are registered with the General Medical Council.

Katherine Falls commercial//Getty Images

“I am really concerned about this drug being offered on social media and in places like beauty salons. This sends the message that the drug is completely safe and potentially encourages its use among people who do not need it,” Dr. Merified adds.

“Every medicine you take has a potential benefit and a potential risk and health professionals have spent years training people to understand this so they can make an informed decision. I doubt beauty salons will warn you about side effects.

“We still don’t know what the long-term effects of this drug are, so this needs to be explained to people before they take it.”

What are the side effects of Ozempic?

Common side effects of Ozempic include nausea, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, constipation, stomach pain, and fatigue.

The product leaflet reportedly lists suicidal thoughts as a possible side effect of the three drugs mentioned above, with a word of caution: “You should pay attention to any mental changes, especially in your mood, behavior, On sudden changes in thoughts or feelings. Call your health care provider right away if you have any mental changes that are new, worsening, or worrying you.”

However, if you purchased your Ozempic from an unregulated source, there are even more worrisome side effects you may need to consider.

“Taking Ozempic on the black market means you are taking a drug sold by criminals who have no obligation to provide you with a safe or effective product,” Dr. Merrifield explains.

“At worst, even if the injection only contains saline solution and no active drug, you may get an infection at the site where you injected it and it will not work.

“It is never a good idea to inject something into your body unless you know exactly what it is and what the potential risks of taking it are. It is always important to ask yourself whether losing a few kilos Is it really worth the risk?”

This article is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice or diagnosis. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Source: www.cosmopolitan.com