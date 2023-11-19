dYdX raises margin requirements in some markets, bans “highly profitable trades”

Decentralized crypto exchange dYdX has unveiled new measures to mitigate trading-related risks after spending $9 million of its insurance fund on November 17 to cover users’ losses.

As per an announcement on Like tokens were affected. Computer (ICP), Monero (XRM), Tezos (XTZ), Zcash (ZEC), SushiSwap (SUSHI), Thorchain (RUNE), Synthetix (SNX), Enjin (ENJ), 1 Inch Network (1 INCH), Celo (CELO), Yearn.Finance (YFI), and Uma (UMA).

dYdX launched its insurance fund on November 17 to cover users’ trading losses after approximately $38 million worth of positions were liquidated due to a profitable trade targeting long positions on the YFI token.

dYdX founder Antonio Juliano termed the move a “targeted attack” on the exchange. According to him, the actions of one person resulted in YFI’s open interest in dYdX increasing from $0.8 million to $67 million in a matter of days. According to Juliano, the same person attempted to attack the SUSHI marketplace on dYdX a few weeks ago.

“We took action to increase the initial margin ratio for $YFI before the price drop, but it was ultimately not enough. The actor was able to withdraw a good amount of $USDC from dYdX just before the price drop,” he said. wrote.

On X, the exchange’s team said that “highly profitable trading strategies are now banned on dYdX,” Reference Language used by Mango Markets exploiter Avraham Eisenberg in his 2022 $116 million attack.

dYdX is now offering bounty payments in exchange for valuable information:

dYdX will reward those who assist in the investigation We will not reward or negotiate with attackers We and others have made significant progress in identifying the attacker. We are in the process of reporting the information we have to the FBI – Antonio dYdX (@AntonioMJuliano) 19 November 2023

The YFI token dropped by 43% in a matter of hours on November 17 after surging by more than 170% in November. The sharp decline wiped out more than $300 million in market capitalization from recent gains, according to data from CoinMarketCap. However, over the past 30 days, the token is still up by more than 90%, trading at $9,190 at the time of writing.

The Yern.finance team has not provided any official details regarding the incident. A source familiar with the matter told Cointelegraph that developers on the team do not control the majority of the token supply, strongly refuting early concerns about a potential scam. This claim is supported by EtherScan data that shows large centralized exchanges as the top holders of YFI.

Source: cointelegraph.com