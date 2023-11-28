dYdX moves out of beta and into full trading

The dYdX community recently supported a proposal to move trading on dYDX Chain (DYDX) from beta phase to full trading.

Notably, the latest development was preceded by a lengthy initial phase that previously saw the business progress from alpha to beta stage, the information shared shows. On 28 November by Operation SabDAO.

Following the launch of full trading, validators and stakeholders will continue to collect rewards. During the beta phase, the platform recorded a trading volume of approximately $1.86 million.

The launch will also be accompanied by a 6-month incentive program designed by Chaos Labs that will enable active traders to earn rewards for performing various activities on the dYdX chain and will distribute a total of $20 million worth of rewards.

However, it is worth mentioning that the distribution of rewards as part of the incentive program is still subject to a community vote, as revealed by the information shared.

One-way bridge from ETH to DYDX

The launch of full trading will also be accompanied by a transfer from the Ethereum (ETH) chain to dYdX. This will be accomplished using the wethDYDX smart contract – a permissionless and autonomous one-way bridge.

The move will permanently lock users’ ethDYDX tokens on Ethereum and DYDX in exchange for wethDYDX, the L1 token that powers the dYdX chain. The dYdX Foundation officially announced its pivot from Ethereum in late October when it announced its support for the native layer-1 dYdX chain.

DYDX all-time price chart. Source: Finbold

Shortly after its launch, the DYDX token rose to a value of over $26 before falling. The token has since stabilized and spent most of 2023 between $1.50 and $3. It is priced at $3.19 at the time of publishing.

