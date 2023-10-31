dYdX Chain has launched – bridging and staking now available

[PRESS RELEASE – Zug, Switzerland, October 31st, 2023]

dYdX Foundation Pleased to announce the open-sourcing of the software for the bridge user interface, which if deployed, could facilitate the conversion of ethDYDX users to DYDX, the Layer 1 (L1) token of the dYdX chain. Is.

There have been three important developments in the dYdX ecosystem recently:

24 October 2023 – dYdX Trading Inc. announced the release of dYdX Chain open-source software.

– dYdX Trading Inc. announced the release of dYdX Chain open-source software. 26 October 2023 – dYdX Operations SubDAO announced the mainnet genesis of the dYdX Chain with genesis validators participating in the creation of the first block of the dYdX Chain.

– dYdX Operations SubDAO announced the mainnet genesis of the dYdX Chain with genesis validators participating in the creation of the first block of the dYdX Chain. 30 October 2023 – dYdX Operations SubDAO announced A bridge user interface has been deployed and made publicly available.

Following the mainnet genesis of the dYdX chain and the open sourcing of the bridge user interface software, the dYdX Operations subDAO has announced that a bridge user interface has been deployed and made publicly available. This development allows users to bridge their DYDX tokens from Ethereum to the dYdX chain, thus enabling expanded utility for the DYDX token. To convert ethDYDX to dYdX chain DYDX you can go to bridge.dydx.trade and/or use the bridging guide available here. A staking guide should be published in the coming days.

dYdX Operations In a recent blog published by SubDAO, three phases of dYdX chain genesis were highlighted: pre-genesis, genesis, and post-genesis. Currently, the dYdX chain is in the post-genesis phase, which consists of two phases: alpha and beta.

It was referenced that the alpha phase prioritizes promoting the stability and security of the network. An important aspect of achieving this stability lies in the number of DYDX tokens staked for dYdX chain validators. Staking DYDX contributes to dYdX chain security. As more DYDX holders choose to stake their tokens across a variety of validators on the network, and the total amount of staked on the network grows, it becomes increasingly difficult for coordinated attacks to influence consensus decisions.

The transition from alpha to beta phase depends on performance metrics and a successful dYdX chain governance vote, among other key factors. The beta phase is expected to enable limited trading functionality, paving the way for a full production version of the dYdX chain.

In the beta phase, the dYdX Operations subDAO, which will operate a protocol front-end and contract out the operation of an indexer, will opt for public access. You can find more details on the blog published by dYdX Operations SubDAO here.

More details about the dYdX Foundation’s open-source bridge user interface software can be found in this blog post.

About dYdX Foundation

The dYdX Foundation aims to support the current and future implementation of the dYdX protocol and promote community-driven growth in the dYdX ecosystem.

Parties, applications, and solutions mentioned or referenced in this post, including dYdX Operations SubDAO and dYdX Trading Inc., are independent and unaffiliated with the dYdX Foundation. The dYdX Foundation is not responsible for any actions taken by any third parties, or for the content posted on any third party websites, including any links posted for informational purposes that are linked to this page ( including, without limitation, bridge.ddx.trade), and does not endorse any such parties, applications, solutions, actions or links in any way. This post is subject to the dYdX Foundation Terms of Use.

dYdX Chain software is completely open-source software that can be used or implemented by any party in accordance with the applicable license. At no time should the dYdX Chain Software be construed to be a product or service provided or made available by the dYdX Foundation in any way. Subject to the terms of the applicable license and code, interactions with the dYdX Chain software are permissionless and unfettered. Users who interact with the dYdX Chain software (or any implementation thereof) will not interact with the dYdX Foundation in any way. The dYdX Foundation has no control of any kind over the use of the dYdX Chain Software by individuals, including without limitation: (i) the possible deployment of such Software, (ii) possible adaptations, forks, or modified versions of such Software. , and their deployment, or (iii) users’ interaction with such software or the deployment of such software. The dYdX Foundation makes no representations, warranties or covenants with respect to the dYdX Chain Software (or any implementation thereof), including (without limitation) the technical properties and performance of such Software as well as its actual or potential use. . Utility or suitability for a particular purpose. The dYdX Foundation will not operate any parts of the dYdX Chain Software (or any implementation, version or adaptation thereof) nor be responsible for their continued availability.

Nothing in this post should be used as legal, financial, tax, or any other advice or as an instruction or invitation to act by anyone. The dYdX Foundation does not make any recommendations about how to vote on any proposal, or take any action, in the dYdX administration. The dYdX community is sovereign to make decisions independently and at its own discretion in accordance with the governance rules, principles and mechanisms adopted by the dYdX DAO. The dYdX Foundation does not directly participate in governance decisions made by the dYdX community, including, without limitation, creating and/or voting on governance proposals. The dYdX Foundation may change or update any information in this post in the future and assumes no obligation to publicly disclose any such changes. This post is based solely on the information available to the dYdX Foundation at the time it was created and should only be read and taken into account at the time it was created and the circumstances surrounding it. dYdX Foundation makes no guarantees and is under no obligation to perform any of the activities described herein.

