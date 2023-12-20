DXC Technology appoints Raul Fernandez as interim President and CEO

Fernandez succeeds Mike Salvino, who is stepping down as chairman, president and CEO with immediate effect.

David Herzog appointed Chairman of the Board

DXC reaffirms Q3 guidance and FY 2024 free cash flow guidance

ASHBURN, VA, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, today announced that the company’s Board of Directors named Board Member Raul Fernandez as Interim President and Chief Executive Is. Officials, with immediate effect. Fernandez brings to the position a wealth of executive and operational experience in the technology and investment sectors. He has served as CEO of several companies, including Proxicom, which he founded, Dimension Data North America, and ObjectVideo.

Fernandez succeeds Mike Salvino, who served as DXC’s Chairman and CEO since 2019 and Chairman from 2022 and provided leadership for a significant restructuring of the company’s operations and balance sheet. In mutual agreement with the Board, he will step down from his role as Chairman of the Board with immediate effect, and will remain in an advisory role until March 31, 2024 to help ensure a seamless transition.

Additionally, David Herzog, DXC’s lead independent director, has been named Chairman of the Board to work closely with Fernandez during this period. The board will conduct a search for a successor CEO, which will include internal and external candidates.

“Raoul is an accomplished and transformational leader in the technology sector and beyond,” Herzog said. “His proven track record of building and leading strong, innovative businesses over the long term will serve our clients, team members and investors well. We are incredibly fortunate to have him in partnership with our exceptional management team. We have an executive of his caliber who led DXC during this period.

Herzog added, “We want to thank Mike for guiding him through DXC’s transformation journey over the past four years.” “He helped stabilize the business and put the company on a growth path, overseeing a meaningful restructuring of operations and balance sheet, while launching our offering-led operating model and building a world-class leadership team. We “We are grateful that he will continue to serve as an advisor over the next several months and look forward to his continued support during the transition.”

“DXC is an industry leader that is making strong progress on a path to sustainable growth and I am excited and honored to step into this role at such a critical moment,” said Fernandez. “We are intensely focused on executing on our strategy to drive revenue growth and expanded margins, while continuing to create value for our customers and shareholders. The incredibly talented team we have assembled will be “Not a single opportunity will be missed during the transition. I look forward to continuing to work closely with David, the Board and our extraordinary team of 131,000 employees as we embark on the next phase of our growth journey.”

“It has been a privilege to serve as CEO for the past four years as we embarked on a significant transformation journey at DXC,” said Salvino. “We have achieved our goal of bringing stability to the business by strengthening its financial foundation and assembling the right senior management team needed to deliver superior performance and advance the company’s strategic objectives. Raul and David are expected to next oversee DXC. is the right leader. Continue his strong track record of building strong and trusted client relationships and creating an environment to grow and develop talent. I wish him and the team continued success.”

In addition to the board and executive appointments announced today, DXC reaffirmed its previously issued financial guidance for the fiscal third quarter. DXC also reaffirmed its previously issued free cash flow guidance of $800 million for fiscal 2024. This guidance does not include the impact of amounts payable to Salvino under his existing employment agreement in connection with his departure. DXC Chief Financial Officers Rob Del Bene and Raul Fernandez will discuss the company’s fiscal third quarter results in its next earnings call on February 1, 2024.

About Raul Fernandez

Fernandez, who has been a member of the DXC board since 2020, currently serves as vice president and co-owner of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, a private partnership that owns some of Washington DC’s major sports franchises, including the NHL’s Washington Capitals. , including the WNBA’s Washington Mystics. , and the NBA’s Washington Wizards. The partnership also owns Monumental Sports Network, a first-of-its-kind regional sports network across digital, mobile and over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

He is currently CEO of Broadcom, Inc. He also serves as Director of the NBA, Alternate Governor for the NBA Board of Governors, Special Advisor to Carrick Capital Partners, member of the Strategic Advisory Board of Volition Capital, and a Director of several private companies.

He has overseen several technology-focused companies during his career, including Proxicom, which he founded and helped grow into a leading global provider of e-commerce solutions for Fortune 500 companies, ultimately Made it public. He later served as CEO of Dimension Data North America, an information systems integration company, and then Chairman and CEO of ObjectVideo, a leading developer of intelligent video surveillance software, prior to its sale to Alarm.com in 2017. as a director of GameStop, Corp., Kate Spade & Co. and Capital Investment Corp. V, and as a member of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

About David Herzog

Herzog, who has been a DXC board member since 2017, has held a number of senior executive positions during his career. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of American Internal Group (AIG) after holding several other leadership positions at the company. He is a member of MetLife Inc. He is also a member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee.

forward-looking statements

All statements in this press release that do not relate directly and specifically to historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are beyond our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in DXC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2023. DXC’s quarterly reports, 2023 and September 30, 2023, and any updated information in subsequent SEC filings. No assurance can be given that any goals or plans set forth in any forward-looking statements can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements that are forward-looking only. Tells about the date of their formation. We undertake no obligation to update or issue any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. .

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations by modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world’s largest companies and public sector organizations rely on DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experience across their IT areas. Learn more about how we deliver excellence to our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

