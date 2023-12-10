DWTS star Alyson Hannigan wows with 20-Lb weight loss in before and after pic

Dancing her way to fitness.Alyson Hannigan, from Dancing with the Stars, is on a fitness journey and recently opened up about how it’s affecting her mental and physical health. In a sincere Instagram post on Saturday, she shared her feelings and mentioned she lost 20 pounds during the show. For the unversed, the winner of Dancing With The Stars in 2023 was announced on December 5, and Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy won the trophy.

Alyson Hannigan DWTS (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: DWTS Finale 2023: Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy crowned winners for Season 32

Alyson Hannigan shares her weight loss journey on DWTS

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

With her dancing partner Sasha Farber, the performer earned a fifth-place spot on the popular ABC program. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to reminisce on the life-changing experience. She also posted a comparison image, featuring a promotional shot from the show as the first photo and a picture taken at the December 5 finale as the second.

“The before and after says it all,” Alyson said in the caption. Stating that not only she lost the weight but also the emotional baggae she continued saying “ I lost 20 pounds of both weight and emotional baggage during my time on @dancingwiththestars.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She continued by thanking Sasha Farber, her dancing partner “I can’t thank sashafarber1 enough for helping me shed my insecurities and getting me to the confident and strong place I am today!”

Sasha Farber reacts to dancing partnerAlyson Hannigan’s weight loss pic

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In response to the shared comparison images of Hannigan, Sasha Farber, completely moved by the caption, expressed, “I wanted to post this picture and celebrate how proud and hardworking my partner was during the season!!!!” He further added “I believe dance is the best way to exercise, stimulate the brain and have fun in the process, I call it ‘BodyBySasha’ who wants to sign up!!!!!”

On December 5, the How I Met Your Mother star penned a heartfelt note, extending congratulations to the winners and expressing gratitude for her time on the show. In particular, she dedicated a wholehearted paragraph to her dancing partner, stating, “I cannot thank Sashafarber1 enough for everything he gave me, shared with me, and experienced with me. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner. Thank you for not giving up on me, for instilling confidence in me, and making me believe I could do this. Your presence made the journey so enjoyable. I’m thrilled you came into my life, and you’re not getting rid of me now.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}