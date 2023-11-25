‘DWTS’ Lindsay Arnold celebrates first Thanksgiving as a family of 4: ‘Beyond Blessed’

The professional dancer shared photos from her vacation in a recent Instagram post

Lindsay Arnold/Instagram

Lindsay Arnold posing for a photo with her husband and her daughters

Lindsay Arnold celebrated her first Thanksgiving as a mom of two!

the former dancing with the Stars The 29-year-old pro shared some photos from her vacation on Instagram, including a family snapshot with husband Samuel Lightner Cusick and daughters Sage Jill, 3, and June, 6 months.

The post started with a sweet photo of a family of four standing in front of the water. Dressed in matching cream and white outfits, they were smiling from ear to ear as they looked into the camera.

In the second picture, the professional dancer was holding her daughters in her arms with the sun setting behind them. Arnold also included a photo with his sisters, his mother, and additional members of his extended family.

“On behalf of our family, Happy Thanksgiving to you 🫶 Grateful and beyond blessed to call these people my family 🫶 #Thanksgiving #HappyThanksgiving,” she wrote in the caption. In a TikTok video, she also showed a scene of herself and her daughters walking in the sand during the vacation.

Arnold announced in August 2022 that she would be stepping away from dwts Focusing on being a mother. “This has been one of the hardest decisions but ultimately I have chosen what I feel is best for me and my family. dwts It’s been a part of my life for over 10 years now and when I say I love this show with all my heart, I mean it,” she shared on Instagram.

After her younger sister, Riley, was signed as a professional for Season 32, she called it “a full circle moment.”

“To say I’m proud is really an understatement. This girl is the hardest working, brightest, humblest and most kind hearted and she is going to kill it this season,” he wrote next to photos of the two on Instagram. He also took the opportunity to reflect on his experience on the show.

“I remember clearly when I did the same thing at 19 and I had no idea how blessed and changed my life would be by doing DWTS, and I’m so excited to see my sister shine and have her moment now. So excited,” he wrote. In July, they shared with People that life as a family of four is “going great.”

