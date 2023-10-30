Classified in: Science and Technology, Business

Subject: PDT

The tokenized solution uses Dwala’s API to facilitate data exchange between third-party data providers, payment technologies, and financial institutions.

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Dwolla, the leading account-to-account payments services provider, announced the expansion of its latest solution, Dwolla Connect, by integrating it with the open finance ecosystem. This integration helps Dwala Connect customers securely transfer Open Finance data to the Dwala platform, with bank verification through trusted third-party providers (including MX, plaid, Fincity, Mastercard’s US Open Banking branch, and Flinx) Unlocks new abilities like. This is an important step towards secure payments experiences, bringing together the best of data security and payment automation for finance and technology teams at mid to enterprise sized companies.

At the heart of this new feature is the Dwolla Secure Exchange Solution, a token solution Dwolla will release in July 2022. The Secure Exchange solution prioritizes flexibility, providing a deeper connection into the open finance ecosystem and unlocking expanded functionality within the Dwolla platform in the future. , This allows Dwala to be more interoperable with third-party providers, so customers can choose which providers they want to work with and configure the solution to meet their needs.

“Today 87% of consumers in the United States use open banking, which is why it is important for businesses to embrace this aspect of digital transformation,” said Skylar Neshem, CTO of Dwolla. “This latest innovation to our Dwala Connect solution empowers customers to process payments by simply engaging bank accounts and securely exchanging token information. We are simultaneously simplifying the payments process and allowing them to manage important financial Providing secure access to data.”

Key Features of Dwala Connect+ Secure Exchange Solution:

Enhanced security: By exchanging tokens with trusted partners, Dwala Connect customers can share information securely, protecting it from malicious actors and ensuring data integrity.

Flexibility and Scalability: The Secure Exchange solution prioritizes flexibility, allowing the rapid onboarding of new data providers.

Simplified integration: With minimal engineering resources, businesses can leverage the power of Open Banking, providing users a secure, tokenized experience without the complexities traditionally associated with such solutions.

“We believe in working across the industry to foster a truly open environment that puts the customer at the center and delivers a better money experience,” said Don Parker, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at MX. “The adoption of Dwala’s secure exchange solution is another step towards embracing an open finance ecosystem that supports both security and innovation for the well-being of consumers and businesses. Together, we will usher in a new era of digital financial services.” “

“Mastercard’s commitment to data responsibility and building trust in the digital ecosystem is at the heart of our partnership with Dwala,” said Jess Turner, executive vice president of Global Open Banking and APIs at Mastercard. “We are providing the consumer-approved financial data needed to drive innovation, and we do it the way our customers need it, and the consumers expect it – simply, securely.”

“Being adaptable and collaborative is essential in today’s changing open banking landscape,” says Yves-Gabriel Leboeuf, CEO of Flinx. “Dwolla’s Secure Exchange solution does a great job of bringing financial institutions and data providers together through their secure, tokenized interface. Partnering with innovation leaders like Dwolla allows us to accelerate payments initiation in today’s financial industry, especially in the U.S. helps push the boundaries of financial services. “Together, we are transforming financial services by making them smarter, more secure and accessible to all.”

“Plaid and Dwala have a long-term partnership to provide bank payments solutions and they were among the first to offer a tokenization framework through Dwala’s secure exchange solution,” said Tamara Romanek, Head of Partnerships at plaid. ” “Together we can offer companies a seamless account-to-account (A2A) payments solution that includes account authorization, identity verification, and even transaction risk assessment through new products like plaid signals. This “The combined solution allows us to offer customers faster, more secure bank payments for a variety of use cases and we are excited to bring these solutions to market together.”

Dwolla’s Secure Exchange solution simplifies operations, allowing for continuous improvement of its features. As Dwolla expands, its commitment to customer flexibility and scalability remains unwavering. Customers can intuitively configure solutions to suit their needs, within the integrated Dwala integration framework.

About Dwolla:

Dwolla is a trusted leader in payments services, empowering innovations with sophisticated account-to-account payments solutions. Dwala’s robust technology and easy-to-implement API simplifies the complex process of integration with ACH and real-time payment networks to create a single end-to-end solution. Hundreds of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies use Dwala’s technology to help them generate more than $45 billion in revenue annually. Dwala’s platform is the perfect solution for businesses looking to streamline their payment processes, reduce errors, and scale their operations. For more information about Dwala’s services, visit

media Contact

Emmy Buck, Dwolla, 1 2532976311, [email protected]www.dwolla.com

Source Dwolla

You may also be interested in these press releases Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, and a consortium of investors led by MEAG and Infranity, as well as DigitalBridge Group, Inc. Funds affiliated with the investment management platform of (Together…) To meet this growing demand, a group of Montgomery College students have set out on a unique path to a Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA) degree from the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business.. . With great anticipation, the Advanced Leadership Institute (TALI) launches its third year of the Emerging Leaders Program with a new cohort of Black professionals. TALI has appointed Tepper Executive Education to develop and deliver content… EasyVista, the end-to-end service management solution, recently secured a new reseller and implementation partnership with Excalibur. The news follows a recent company-wide 3-day event in Peniche, Portugal, where key sustainable growth goals… Pastor Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran, is pleased to shed light on the recent ARC Gather conference. The third edition of the conference had approximately 6,000 attendees, with a total of 876 churches participating – 780 in the United States… Worldwide Asset Exchange (WAX), the most proven Web3 ecosystem for gaming, today collaborated with Amazon Prime Gaming to offer its members in-game content for WAX’s flagship Web3 title “Brawlers” through Prime Gaming. has announced. Manufactured by WAX…

News Published and distributed on October 30, 2023 at 12:05:

Source: www.bing.com