Dutch version of controversial royal book pulled due to race row ‘error’

The names are given in the Dutch edition of Omid Scobie’s controversial royal book – something that was not in the original English edition.

Dutch version of Omid Scobies controversial book “Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival” has been withdrawn from sale, with its publishers blaming an error in translation.

Publisher Xander Utgevers said he was “temporarily withdrawing” the book, titled “Industrijd”, from the Dutch edition.

“An error occurred in the Dutch translation and is currently being corrected,” the publishers said.

The “error” seems to be a description of the racism controversy that followed Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, where the couple talked about facing questions about the color of their child’s skin.

The claim prompted a rare reaction from the royals, with Prince William saying: “We are not a racist family at all.”

“Industrious” appears to include the name of a member of the royal family who was allegedly asked questions related to skin colour, while in the English version of the book, Scobie claimed it included two people. were involved, but said he would not disclose it for legal reasons. His name.

“The book is in several languages, and unfortunately I don’t speak Dutch. But if there are errors in the translation, the publisher will correct them,” he told RTL Boulevard. “I wrote the English version. There was no version from my side that mentioned names.”

This book, published yesterday, is very critical of the royal family.

“Endgame” criticizes King Charles III and his son, William, who have been described as “power-hungry heirs to the throne”, and portrays the king as the head of an institution that “separates race, class and Plagued by phenomena linked to archaic ideas about money.” “, Dissatisfaction towards the monarchy is increasing among young people.

The key revelations reflect a pathetic soap opera, in which, among other things, William is portrayed as an ambitious prince determined to lead the royal family into the future, with Scobie claiming he will rule. Wants to “rip” the booklet and does so. Things the “Cambridge way”.

