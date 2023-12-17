Dutch top executives express concern over rapid AI growth in business

Top executives of major Dutch companies are expressing apprehension about the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) in the business sector, according to a recent study conducted by ING and published on Thursday. The study, which surveyed more than 200 senior managers, shows that 85 percent of them predict that AI will have a “strong to very strong impact” on various aspects of business operations. Specifically, this concern points to the major changes expected in IT departments, customer service, and production, with only a small minority of 6 percent of executives anticipating job losses due to AI.

68 percent of respondents anticipate significant changes in IT departments, where AI is expected to play a key role in streamlining processes, improving efficiency and promoting innovation in the field of information technology.

Nearly half of the executives surveyed, 41 percent, expect significant changes in customer service. AI-powered chatbots, virtual assistants and predictive analytics are expected to revolutionize the way companies interact with their customers, providing personalized experiences and more efficient problem solving.

The study also highlights that 34 percent of executives expect AI-driven changes in production processes. It is anticipated that automation and smart manufacturing solutions will optimize production efficiency, reduce costs and enable more flexible and responsive production cycles.

Shift in priorities towards AI and business growth

A notable shift in corporate priorities is evident, with a particular focus on the impact of AI and business growth. The change marks a shift from last year’s high inflation and major concerns over monetary policy. According to Mark Milders, head of wholesale banking at ING Netherlands, companies appear to have found a more stable position after a post-Covid period characterized by volatility, high inflation and stagnation. They are now looking ahead and prioritizing strategic topics.

emphasis on innovation

The study underlines the increasing emphasis on innovation within Dutch corporations, with a clear intention to innovate more rapidly than before. 86 percent of respondents expressed their commitment to accelerating innovation within their organizations. This represents a significant increase from the 74 percent recorded in the previous year.

Promoting innovation through investment

To achieve their innovation goals, companies are increasing investments in research and development (R&D). These investments are considered critical to maintaining a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

Advances in AI and cybersecurity technologies are set to play a central role in the innovation strategies of Dutch companies. The adoption of AI for data security and threat detection is considered essential for modern business resiliency.

Despite ongoing international conflicts and geopolitical tensions, the majority of officials, 85 percent, remain optimistic about the outlook for 2024. This optimism marks an increase from the 81 percent who had positive views at the end of 2022. However, it is important to note that these executives also share concerns about rising geopolitical tensions, potentially disrupting supply chains and creating risks to the safety of their workforce.

The findings of the ING study highlight the growing concerns and emerging priorities of Dutch top executives. AI is rapidly emerging as a transformative force within Dutch corporations, with executives expecting significant changes in IT, customer service and production processes. Embracing innovation is now at the forefront of corporate strategy, with R&D investments and AI technologies driving change. While optimism remains for 2024, geopolitical tensions remain a potential disruptor, urging companies to approach the uncertain global environment with caution. Dutch businesses are at a critical juncture, ready to harness the potential of AI while addressing the challenges posed by geopolitical uncertainties.

