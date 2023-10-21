Dutch students test the world’s first off-road solar vehicle in Morocco

On a sunny day in Morocco, a small, green, oddly shaped car sped through the country’s dense forests, mountain trails and desert sands with only the sun shining overhead.

According to its makers, a 1,000 km test drive of ‘Stella Terra’, the world’s first off-road solar vehicle, was completed by students at Eindhoven University of Technology to demonstrate the potential of sustainable transportation.

Britt van Hulst, the team’s project finance manager, explains, “We tested Stella Terra extensively. We started in the north of Morocco and covered more than a thousand kilometers through different landscapes to end our journey in the Sahara. Of – it’s all powered by the Sun.” ,

The car is designed for rough and wooded terrain and if the sun shines it is capable of traveling over 630 km in a day, with an off-road range of around 550 km depending on the terrain.

The two-seat Stella Terra uses solar power through its roof panels, meaning it requires no charging stations or fuel.

The team completed its solar-powered journey on Sunday, October 15, with Stella Terra performing better than expectations with only a few minor adjustments along the way, such as replacing a broken steering rod.

Nevertheless, the team behind the car insists that their vehicle meets expectations, ultimately using 30 percent less energy than expected.

Their custom-built converter for solar panels was more efficient than they expected at converting the sunlight absorbed by their solar cells into electrical charge.

“Under normal circumstances it is already difficult to make an energy-efficient car that can handle tough conditions, let alone integrate solar panels into the car, I have not seen anyone doing it yet,” the mobility expert said Maarten Steenbuch and professor at Eindhoven University of Technology.

“I expect that in five to ten years electric cars will be part of our entire energy grid system. And when home batteries come out, it will also be possible to generate energy through a solar car and deliver it back to your home. Solar Team Eindhoven’s innovations can change the future,” he said.

Watch the video in the media player above for more on this story.

