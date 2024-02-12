Dutch startup wins €15M to develop first solid-state battery factory

As the world becomes electrified, the race is on to create better batteries that take you further, charge faster, are safer and are more durable.

Dutch startup LionVolt is developing 3D solid-state batteries which it says meets all of the above – and has raised €15mn to scale up production.

LionVolt – a spinout of TNO’s Holst Center in Eindhoven, the Netherlands – is working on solid-state batteries that do not contain liquid lithium in standard lithium-ion devices.

Instead, the batteries are made of a thin film consisting of billions of solid pillars, creating a patented 3D architecture with a large surface area. Compared to lithium batteries, the ions only have to travel a short distance, making charging and discharging much faster. Using a solid substance instead of a liquid also means that the battery cannot catch fire or explode.

As the startup’s CEO and co-founder Carl McGoldrick previously explained to TNW, the high surface area inside the battery allows for a nearly record-breaking energy density of 450 Wh/kg. For comparison, Tesla’s 4,680 cells measure between 244-296 Wh/kg.

LionVolt claims that its batteries weigh 50% less and provide 200% better performance than the most advanced lithium-ion batteries available today. The cells can already be used in wearables, but the company eventually plans to build a gigafactory in Eindhoven to make batteries for EVs.

Armed with fresh equity funding, which brings the company’s total earnings to date to €30mn, Lionvolt looks to embark on its next phase of growth.

“Many thanks to our investors for their trust in us,” the company said on LinkedIn. “We look forward to leveraging the core strengths of our teams in the Netherlands and the UK to position LionVolt as a leading next generation battery company.”

The announcement comes just two weeks after LionVolt acquired AMTE Power and brought the Scottish battery cell maker out of administration.

AMTE Power, which went bankrupt in December, specializes in lithium-ion and sodium-ion cells used in high-performance EV batteries and long-term energy storage.

Under the deal, LionVolt now owns the company’s battery-cell manufacturing and production businesses based in Thurso, Scotland. It will re-use the site to produce its own solid-state battery technology.

Lionvolt CTO Sandeep Unnikrishnan called it a “dream scenario” for a deeptech company like his. “This helps us to rapidly mature our innovative 3D battery technology by leveraging manufacturing expertise from the team in Scotland, reducing time to market.”

In a busy start to the year for Lionvolt, the startup also secured space to set up its first pilot production plant at the Brainport Industries Campus (BIC) in Eindhoven.

LionVolt’s recent successes are good news for the EU, which is pushing to increase its share of battery production amid an industry dominated by cheap imports from China.

In 2019, the bloc invested a massive €60bn in domestic EV and battery production, which undoubtedly helped some of Europe’s most promising startups, such as Northvolt, get to where they are now.

As many other companies, such as CATL in China or Toyota in Japan, announce breakthroughs in solid-state batteries, Europe will no doubt need to double the funding. Whether or not that happens could prove decisive for LionVolt and the European battery startup.

As McGoldrick stressed, if Europe is to figure prominently in the great battery race, investing in innovative technology – which means taking a chance on young companies – is essential.

“We have to be bold,” he says. “Otherwise, we’ll be buying all our batteries from China.”

Source: thenextweb.com