Dutch set to vote for first new leader in 13 years, knife-edge election

Political scientist Julia Wouters said, “Anyone who knows who will win this election is lying.” “Anything and everything is still possible.”

Voting started in the Netherlands on Wednesday and it is believed that it will be a tough election.

Four parties have emerged as leading contenders to replace Prime Minister Mark Rutte after a record thirteen years in power.

Opinion polls show that center-right leader Dilan Yecilgoz could win and become the country’s first female leader.

“It’s time,” he told AFP on the sidelines of a rally.

But polling a few days before the election suggests the far right could have scored an unexpected success.

Yesilgöz’s nearest rivals are anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders – now one of the favorites – and a coalition of the Left and Greens led by ex-EU Commissioner Frans Timmermans.

Timmermans is considered a decisive voice on environmental issues, having defended the EU Green Deal.

Polling stations opened at 7:30 am local time and will close at 9 pm

The elections will be closely watched across Europe, with the Netherlands playing a leading role on a number of issues such as the Eurozone bailout and the Ukraine war.

Elections could lead to the formation of a far-right coalition

More than 13 million voters have a choice of 26 parties, and each can win at least 17 seats.

Front-runner Yesilgöz was born in Turkey and arrived in the Netherlands at the age of eight with her father, an asylum-seeker. However, she does not hide her desire to reduce immigration.

He had previously raised eyebrows by suggesting a possible coalition with Geert Wilders’ far-right PVV.

Wilders has recently tried to soften his image by qualifying some of his most controversial positions. He recently said the problems were more serious than reducing the number of asylum seekers and muted some of his anti-Islam views.

A victory for the man with peroxide hair would be a political earthquake – felt well beyond the borders of the Netherlands. Forming a government will also be complicated, with potential partners uncertain.

Trust in the government has declined following a scandal where thousands of parents were wrongly labeled as benefit fraud.

The New Social Contract (NSC), led by charismatic whistleblower Peter Omtzigt, is likely to play a central role in forming the new government, following the party’s sharp rise in elections in August.

The multilingual 49-year-old has promised to make Dutch politics trustworthy and has also taken a tough stance on immigration.

The popular politician says he doesn’t want to be leader, but whoever wins will likely need his support.

What issues have shaped the Dutch election?

Immigration, cost of living and the housing crisis – which particularly affects young Dutch voters – have been main issues in the campaign.

According to experts, after Rutte’s long leadership – nicknamed “Teflon” Mark for his ability to recover from scandals – the Dutch are looking for a change in the way they are governed.

Rutte shocked the country in July by announcing that his government had fallen after “extraordinary” differences over immigration. A few days later he announced he would leave politics – another stir.

No party is predicted to win more than 20% of the vote, meaning forming a coalition will require lengthy discussions.

It took 271 days to form the previous government, which is a record.

