Dutch elections: What’s at stake for markets after far-right Wilders’ victory

AMSTERDAM, Nov 23 (Reuters) – The surprise victory of Geert Wilders’ far-right, anti-EU Freedom Party in Dutch elections has set the stage for months of uncertainty.

No party has won more than 25% of the vote, so there is likely to be a delay in forming a new coalition to replace Mark Rutte, one of Europe’s longest-serving leaders. It took 299 days to appoint the outgoing government.

Analysts said the Freedom Party’s anti-EU stance and stance, which includes tighter restrictions on immigration and higher taxes on banks, could challenge the Netherlands’ business-friendly image. Dutch bank shares fell on Thursday.

“Wilders’ party, which was excluded by others for years, is being taken more seriously as a coalition partner, but people are still in a position of a bit of a wait and see whether it will be successful,” Marcel said. Is going to be.” Clock, economist at Ing.

The question is what policy concessions will be given to form the government?

“So uncertainty is certainly a factor going forward,” Cloke said.

Here are four key questions for the markets:

1/How worrying is Wilders for the EU?

The Netherlands has been a major player in the EU under Rutte and is a major contributor to the EU budget, so a victory by a party that wants a referendum on leaving the bloc is troubling.

However, Wilders took a more pragmatic approach during the campaign and said he would have to cooperate with pro-EU parties if he wanted to govern. The euro was not up 0.3% on Thursday.

2/ Is pension fund reform in danger?

Opponents of the crucial pension fund reform, which came into force in July, now have a majority in parliament. The reform will allow the 1.5 trillion-euro ($1.64 trillion) Dutch pension sector, the EU’s largest, to move new, as well as earned, savings into a defined contribution system that no longer promises benefits.

Wilders’ party wants to reverse the reform, while the New Social Contract Party, a newcomer that finished fourth and is key to forming the coalition, wants fund participants to be given the choice whether to switch to the new system.

“If they decided to stay within the old system, it would be quite impactful for financial markets,” said Bas van Zanden, senior pensions analyst at Rabobank.

The new system is expected to shift pension fund investments away from safe assets like government bonds and into riskier assets, so the amendments will mean less asset changes.

But the longer it takes for a government to be formed, the less likely these changes will be, as will some pension fund changes in 2025, Rabobank’s Van Zanden said.

3/ What’s at stake for banks?

Banks bore the brunt of market volatility on Thursday, with ING (INGA.AS) and ABN AMRO (ABND.AS) falling as much as 2%.

The majority in the outgoing parliament recently supported higher taxes on banks, sending the lender’s shares falling.

The law, which critics say will harm the sector’s competitiveness, still has to be approved by the Dutch Senate and is not expected to stand in the way of Wednesday’s election.

There is widespread support for increasing taxation on banks, including in Wilder’s party, which also supports taxing lenders’ windfall profits from high interest rates.

But given the recent tax increases, “it doesn’t mean they will want a new instrument,” said ING’s Klok.

The Dutch market regulator will also scrutinize the country’s savings market, where, like much of Europe, deposit rates have not reflected increases in central bank rates.

“If they see that this is due to significantly less competition in the banking landscape in the Netherlands, the new government may think about measures to combat this,” said Joost Beaumont, head of bank research at ABN AMRO.

4/ What happens to government expenditure?

Known as the leader of “frugal” European countries, the pandemic and the energy crisis have prompted Rutte’s outgoing government to implement the most expansionary spending policy in recent Dutch history, according to ING.

ING expects the new government to maintain the same spending policies, as the party has promised to reduce the structural budget deficit to around 3% of GDP on average by 2028, similar to the forecast under current policy.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

