eurostar train

A Dutch train start-up is preparing to join the race to launch a rival service to Eurostar running through the Channel Tunnel.

Huero is in talks to raise €1bn (£880m) and hopes to launch its own rail service within the next five years.

It is vying to compete with Eurostar and Spanish company Evoline, which has also revealed plans for a new Channel Tunnel service.

Virgin’s Sir Richard Branson is also trying to break Eurostar’s monopoly.

All aim to take advantage of the liberalization of train networks in Europe, making it easier for challengers to bid for new services.

Heuro is led by Maarten van den Biggelaar, an entrepreneur who has made millions from media ventures and other investments.

Richard Branson is also planning a challenging train service for Europe – Paul Ellis/AFP

Mr van den Biggelaar said Huro has negotiated with rail manufacturers to secure enough trains to run 15 journeys per day between Amsterdam and London by 2027-28, including stops in Brussels and Paris.

This is significantly more than the four journeys that Eurostar currently runs between London and Amsterdam on an average weekday on its current timetable.

Mr van den Biggelaar said: “Last year we saw the market opening up slightly in France, Italy and Spain.

“Then we investigated [to see] If there were additional possibilities and after discussion with infrastructure managers it was found that this was the case.

The high-speed rail network in Europe became open access following the introduction of new EU regulations in 2016. This means that companies that are not already on operating routes can bid for space on the tracks. This has led to a flood of new operators attempting to enter the market.

Eurostar has held a relative monopoly on rail journeys from London to Paris since its launch in 1994. Campaigners have long argued that more competition is needed to drive down fares.

Dr Erich Forster of the Alliance of Passenger Rail New Entrants, a Brussels-based lobby group, said: “Start-ups like Hero are the future of passenger rail.

“We look forward to an alternative to the current situation where – with only one operator – the market has been disadvantaged for a long time.”

Mr van den Biggelaar said Huero has raised 10 percent of its desired funding target and is now looking for investment in two more investment rounds.

He said that the company’s headquarters could be located in Amsterdam, London or Paris.

Mr. van den Biggelaar founded the Dutch business magazine Quote in the late 1980s. The title, which publishes an annual list of the Netherlands’ 500 wealthiest people, was sold in 2006 to French group Hachette, publisher of Paris Match, for a reported €22m. Mr van den Biggelaar has since been making a series of investments.

Expand your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.

Source