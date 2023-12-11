During a week full of adversity, Zach Wilson had the best performance of his career in the win against the Texans

Adversity can be one of life’s greatest teachers.

The past two weeks have been challenging for Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. He was taken off the bench and demoted to emergency quarterback and many did not expect the 24-year-old to start another game for the Jets – or even play.

But when his number came up during Sunday’s 30-6 win against the Texans, Wilson produced his best performance in a Jets uniform. He completed 27 of 36 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns. Even in torrential rain, he finished with a quarterback rating of 117.9.

Sunday was the third time Wilson has thrown for at least 300 yards since being drafted in 2021.

Jets coach Robert Saleh described Wilson’s performance as the best game of his career.

“I think the word I gave you guys is the key is to be smart offensively,” Wilson said of his performance. “It’s about taking the shot when you feel it’s an opportunity. When that’s not the case, it’s about protecting the ball and scanning it and getting a mix of the two.”

Wilson has had a tumultuous time during his three seasons with the Jets. After being selected No. 2 overall during the 2021 draft, Wilson has faced a lot of criticism from fans, local media, and even former players.

Many Jets fans have criticized Wilson during his three seasons with the club. Even former Chargers and Patriots safety and current NBC analyst Rodney Harrison called Wilson “trash” after the Chiefs’ 23–20 win against the Jets on October 1.

Wilson has been benched three times within the last year due to poor play. This led to the Jets trading for Aaron Rodgers last April, hoping he could ignite their offense after finishing near the bottom of the league in yards and points in 2022.

But after Rodgers missed four games due to an Achilles injury suffered in the Week 1 game against the Bills on September 11, the Jets turned to Wilson again, hoping to improve his play enough to earn them a spot in the playoffs. Will help in making space in. However, this proved not to be the case.

Wilson showed the same passing inconsistencies during his first nine starts this year that he showed during his first two seasons in the league. Additionally, the Jets’ offense was near the bottom in yards, points per game, third-down conversions and red zone touchdowns.

Gang Green was losing due to its inability to score touchdowns. Saleh eventually replaced Wilson with then-backup Tim Boyle during the Jets’ 32–6 loss to the Bills in Week 11.

Boyle started the next two games against the Dolphins and Falcons but was ineffective. That’s when Saleh decided to go back to Wilson after a conversation in which the quarterback said he “wanted the ball.”

But The Athletic reported Monday that Wilson was hesitant to return under center after being benched several times. Both Saleh and Wilson denied those claims.

“Everything he’s gone through, all the ups and downs of being on the bench and not being on the bench,” Jets tight end Tyler Conklin said. “The media, just everything he’s had to deal with, it’s been a lot.

“He’s a young man and to handle everything he’s gone through and what he’s done today, I couldn’t be happier for him.”

What made Wilson’s performance against the Texans special was not just the numbers he put up and the way the Jets won, but it was his decision-making ability and ability to throw the ball in difficult situations. After his rookie season, in which he passed for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions, Jets coach Robert Saleh said he wanted Wilson to play “boring football”.

Wilson has done this over the past few seasons, which has caused him to think too much inside the pocket and make terrible decisions. This week, he told reporters he wanted to go out there and “let it rip” and “have fun,” and that’s exactly what he did.

After holding the ball too long in several losses, Wilson avoided the pass rush better than he did in his career against Houston. He also looked confident throwing passes to Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall and Conklin in tight coverage.

The Jets did not plan to get another quarterback after losing Rodgers in part because they believed Wilson was good enough to win. Finally, after 13 weeks, Wilson showed why.

“He threw the ball,” Garrett Wilson said. “They put everything out there, threw dots in the rain and those things messed up what they were trying to do offensively. Zack took over what we were trying to do.

“That’s always our goal. Handled it better than them and we did. Zach went crazy today and he has full confidence in us and it was great to see him there.

Where the Jets and Wilson go from here remains a mystery. Gang Green has four games left at Miami, home against Washington and away against Cleveland and New England.

The playoffs are likely off the cards, although the Jets technically aren’t, finishing 5-8. Wilson may not be with the Jets after 2023, but he can potentially put his resume on tape for his next team.

It’s possible the Jets will want to have another quarterback option if the 40-year-old Rodgers gets injured again. The Jets will have until early May to decide if they want to pick up Wilson’s fifth-year option worth $23 million.

It’s unlikely the Jets will pick up Wilson’s option, especially with Rodgers on the roster. This would mean the team could try to trade him and potentially draft his replacement during the 2024 NFL Draft.

Wilson, meanwhile, is just focusing on one game at a time and trying to improve over the final four games of the season.

“We’ll go back and see,” Wilson said of Sunday’s win. “There was a flow of playing football today. I can’t say that’s what’s happened in my career, unfortunately, and that’s what we’re looking for. Just playing the ball, just moving the football, and just completing passes, and that’s all we’re looking for.

“Incredible work by everyone and Hack [Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett] Also called a great game. There are always things I want back and I can think of few at the time.

“We will watch the film and see.”

