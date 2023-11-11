The festival, which takes place between mid-August and mid-September, is a celebration of the pre-colonial identity and culture of the Philippines.

Advertisement

For an entire month in midsummer, Davao City in the south of the Philippines – the country’s third-largest city – comes alive with the Kadayawan festival, a celebration of local culture.

Street markets open up around every corner, colorful parades line the streets, the strong smell of durian – a delicacy for many, and a rotten fruit of hell for many others – wafts from local stalls. The sound of a siren for the most adventurous, fond of eating

This festival, celebrated every year between mid-August and mid-September, is a great introduction to the Philippines for first-time visitors as well as a perfect next step for returning travelers who want to see this country for more than just its Known for beautiful beaches.

What is Kadayavan Utsav?

The Kadayawan Festival is a celebration that traditionally brings together indigenous people and Davao residents to celebrate the bountiful harvest and display the identity of the local communities.

“In Davao, you have tribal villages that allow you to see the traditional houses of our tribes and meet the elders and members of these tribal communities,” Christina Garcia Fresco, the Philippines’ tourism secretary, told Euronews Travel.

“And in that, it gives you a glimpse of the pre-colonial identity of the Philippines that is still largely pure, in the sense that it gives you an idea of ​​what the Philippines might have been like before the Spanish [colonial period],

What can you expect at the Kadayavan festival?

The festival hosts one of the world’s most unique beauty pageants, the Hias ng Kadayawan, where women representing 10 different tribes of the area showcase their culture and heritage. Instead of walking around the stage wearing a bikini, the women compete on their knowledge of local and tribal culture and knowledge. Expect beautiful costumes and traditional dancing.

If beauty pageants aren’t for you, check out the incredible Indak-Indak sa Kadlanan – a street dance competition promoting the culture, customs and folklore of the area’s many tribes.

Another tradition that should not be forgotten is that of the Pamulak Kadayawan, huge floats made of flowers, fruits and all kinds of local products, which parade down the major streets of Davao City, attracting the attention of surprised passers-by. This event is one of the biggest events during the festival.

What to eat during Kadayavan festival?

This season is perfect for tasting some of the country’s most famous fruits, including the infamous durian and the less controversial mangosteen, marang and rambutan. There is an agricultural festival going on in Kadayavan, so it is difficult for you to choose.

“If you get over the odor challenges, durian is actually quite tasty,” says Garcia Fresco, who advises visitors to choose vendors who cut the fruit fresh in front of you. “But it’s also the season for many other heirloom fruits, and it’s all ‘from farm to table.’

The festival is also a chance to see “a completely different face of Filipino food”, as many vendors maintain the traditional methods of preparing food from their tribes.

Source