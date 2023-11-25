Dune Analytics: Collaborative Blockchain Analytics Platform Review – Crypto Economy

Dive into the fascinating universe of cryptocurrencies Dune Analytics, a revolutionary data analytics platform, Wondering how NFT projects or DeFi applications behave in the vast blockchain ecosystem? Dune Analytics is the key to unlocking these secrets. From Ethereum to Binance Smart Chain, this tool provides detailed insight into various crypto projects,

on this trip, You’ll learn how it works, from creating visual dashboards to using SQL queries to customize your own indicators., Join us to explore this dynamic space, where data democratization and community collaboration merge to deliver unprecedented crypto analytics. Welcome to Dune Analytics, your gateway to the decentralized finance future!

What is Dune Analytics?

Dune Analytics is an open source data analytics platform in the cryptocurrency sector. It aims to provide detailed information across the entire ecosystem that makes up the crypto world: from NFT projects to DeFi applications., The platform tracks and analyzes data from various networks including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Gnosis Chain, and Solana.

The tool seeks to democratize access to Web3 data, allowing investors and analysts to track trends in real time. It offers a wide range of metrics, from active directions to more complex indicators like SOPR and NUPL.

Also, Doon Analytics has its own educational sectionWhich helps beginners discover and learn the metrics analyzed on the platform by providing free educational resources to the community.

The platform makes it easy for professionals and new users to analyze blockchain data, providing information dashboards on different blockchains and specific data on protocols, tokens or NFTs. At its core, It has raised significant funding, reaching “unicorn” status, and offers various subscription plans with additional tools for users and creators.To encourage project financing in development.

How does Dune Analytics work?

Dune Analytics is a platform characterized by being practical and intuitive, The application offers two main options: Search dashboards created by other users or create a custom dashboard. The “Discover” section presents dashboards sorted by trend, and users can search them according to specific keywords or filters.

Within each dashboard, users find indicators related to specific topics, and are encouraged to compare different dashboards that provide information on the same protocol or blockchain. The “Queries” section contains queries created by Dune’s “wizards”, which serve as the basis for creating the indicator. Users, as analysts, can copy and modify these queries to tailor the indicators to their needs.

This creates a completely unique collaborative ecosystem in which users help each other, creating a community that encourages participation and sharing results and analysis.

On the other hand, Dune Analytics node provider aggregates data on the chain, providing raw and unedited information from the blockchain, Users can create their own tables, and Dune displays data from a variety of series. The platform allows users to work with raw or decoded data using SQL queries and provides access to raw data from different series.

To create customized dashboards, users can use the “New Dashboard” function and add indicators as per their preferences. Dune Analytics provides information about ERC-20 token prices, NFT trades, DEX trades, and more. The platform is free and open to the public, and users can opt for subscription plans like Dune Pro to access additional features for a monthly fee.

In detail: How to use Dune Analytics tool?

As we mentioned, Dune has several sections and tools that you need to know to get the most out of the platform, Let’s take a look at each of them:

dashboard

necessarily, The Dune Dashboard is a customizable space where data and insights from the series are organized and displayed as widgets. It’s easy to use and allows you to easily manipulate and organize them with features like scheduling updates and options to share publicly or with specific users or teams. Whether exploring existing dashboards or creating your own, Dune’s dashboard is a versatile tool for interacting with blockchain data in a visual and accessible way.

They contain widgets, either visual or text, and can be freely sized and arranged. To create a dashboard, one has to use the “New Dashboard” option, assign it a name and access the edit mode to add widgets. Widgets can be added to the query editor, and text widgets support Markdown, which allows you to embed images or GIFs., Remember that the initial name you give the panel becomes the URL and you can schedule update intervals to keep it up to date.

questions

Queries in Dune Analytics are SQL queries that users, even those with free accounts, can create by selecting the “New Query” option., The process involves choosing a database, which can be Ethereum, Gnosis Chain, Polygon, Optimism OBM 1.0, Optimism OVM 2.0, BNB Smart Chain or Dune Engine v2 and then creating the query.

In the Queries menu, users find queries created by wizards, which serve as the basis for creating indicators. As analysts, users can copy and modify these queries to customize the indicators according to their needs, Creating or modifying queries requires some programming knowledge. But don’t worry, some manufacturers also include notes with instructions to facilitate this process.

conclusion

To conclude, and after a thorough review, We can confirm that Dune Analytics has emerged as an interesting crypto data analysis platform, It seeks to democratize access to Web3 data and offers a wide range of metrics from active addresses to complex indicators.

Its educational section and collaborative community reinforce its position as a valuable resource for investors and analysts. Dashboard functionality allows users to visually explore, create, and share blockchain data, while queries facilitate the creation of queries, SQL queries, and custom indicators. Overall, Dune Analytics presents itself as a comprehensive and accessible tool for understanding and analyzing the crypto ecosystem.

Source: crypto-economy.com