Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer prepares to throw a pass against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
One of the biggest matchups during Week 9 of the college football season will take place on Saturday between the No. 21 Duke Blue Devils and the No. 18 Louisville Cardinals, two teams near the top of the ACC standings.
Louisville (6-1 overall, 3-1 ACC) is second in the conference to undefeated No. 4 Florida State. The Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season, 38–21, at Pitt in Week 7 before receiving a bye in Week 8. Quarterback Jack Plummer was 29-52 passing with 350 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Duke (5-2 overall, 2-1 ACC) suffered its second loss of the season against the Seminoles, who lead the ACC alone at 38-20. Quarterback Riley Leonard completed seven of 16 pass attempts with 69 yards and an interception before leaving the game in the third quarter after re-injuring his ankle.
riley leonard ankle injury
Leonard sat out the Blue Devils’ previous game against NC State after injuring his ankle in the final game against Notre Dame a week earlier. The quarterback eventually ran to the sideline with hopes of returning for the game against Florida State, but ultimately remained on the bench.
“He wanted to come back,” Duke coach Mike Elko said after the game. “He was on the sidelines begging me to come back in. I didn’t feel comfortable medically bringing him back in and so we didn’t do it.”
After Leonard’s injury, backup quarterback Henry Belin IV entered the game and finished the game. He was 1-6 on pass attempts for seven yards.
If Leonard is unable to go, Beilein will likely start against Louisville.
Notable Duke, Louisville commits in the NFL
Each team has several former players who have established themselves in the NFL. These are some of the most notable of both schools.
ruler
-
QB Daniel Jones, New York Giants
-
TE Noah Gray, Kansas City Chiefs
-
DB Michael Carter II, New York Jets
louisville
-
QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
-
CB Jair Alexander, Green Bay Packers
-
OL Mekhi Becton, New York Jets
How to watch Duke vs. Louisville: TV channels and streaming
When: 3:30 PM ET, Saturday
Where: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, Louisville, Ky.
cable TV: espn
Streaming: ESPN app, fuboTV
how to see: Watch football action this season on fubo
NCAAF Odds Week 9: Duke vs. Louisville Lines, Betting Trends
According to BetMGM college football odds, Louisville is the favorite to defeat Duke. Want to place a bet? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.
Duke QB Henry Belin IV (3) could be in line to start against Louisville if starter Riley Leonard is still injured.
Duke football schedule and results
Eastern all the time.
-
Week 1: Duke 28 – 7 Clemson Last
-
Week 2: Duke 42–7 Lafayette Last
-
Week 3: Duke 38 – 14 Northwestern Last
-
Week 4: Duke 41 – 7 UConn Last
-
Week 5: Duke 14 – 21 Notre Dame
-
Week 6: goodbye
-
Week 7: Duke 24 -3 NC State Last
-
Week 8: Duke 20 – 38 Florida State Last
-
Week 9: Duke @ Louisville, 3:30 pm, ESPN
-
Week 10: Duke vs. Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
-
Week 11: Duke @ North Carolina, TBA, TBA
-
Week 12: Duke @ Virginia, TBA, TBA
-
Week 13: Duke vs. Pittsburgh, TBA, TBA
Louisville football schedule and results
Eastern all the time.
-
Week 1: Louisville 39 – 34 Georgia Tech Last
-
Week 2: Louisville 56-0 Murray State Last
-
Week 3: Louisville 21 – 14 Indiana Last
-
Week 4: Louisville 56 – 28 Boston College Last
-
Week 5: Louisville 13 – 10 NC State Last
-
Week 6: Louisville 20 -33 Notre Dame Last
-
Week 7: Louisville 21 – Pitt 38 Last
-
Week 8: goodbye
-
Week 9: Louisville vs. Duke, 3:30 pm, ESPN
-
Week 10: Louisville vs. Virginia Tech, 3:30 PM, ACC Network
-
Week 11: Louisville vs. Virginia, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
-
Week 12: Louisville @ Miami (FL), TBA, TBA
-
Week 13: Louisville vs. Kentucky, TBA, TBA
