Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer prepares to throw a pass against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

One of the biggest matchups during Week 9 of the college football season will take place on Saturday between the No. 21 Duke Blue Devils and the No. 18 Louisville Cardinals, two teams near the top of the ACC standings.

Louisville (6-1 overall, 3-1 ACC) is second in the conference to undefeated No. 4 Florida State. The Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season, 38–21, at Pitt in Week 7 before receiving a bye in Week 8. Quarterback Jack Plummer was 29-52 passing with 350 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Duke (5-2 overall, 2-1 ACC) suffered its second loss of the season against the Seminoles, who lead the ACC alone at 38-20. Quarterback Riley Leonard completed seven of 16 pass attempts with 69 yards and an interception before leaving the game in the third quarter after re-injuring his ankle.

riley leonard ankle injury

Leonard sat out the Blue Devils’ previous game against NC State after injuring his ankle in the final game against Notre Dame a week earlier. The quarterback eventually ran to the sideline with hopes of returning for the game against Florida State, but ultimately remained on the bench.

“He wanted to come back,” Duke coach Mike Elko said after the game. “He was on the sidelines begging me to come back in. I didn’t feel comfortable medically bringing him back in and so we didn’t do it.”

After Leonard’s injury, backup quarterback Henry Belin IV entered the game and finished the game. He was 1-6 on pass attempts for seven yards.

If Leonard is unable to go, Beilein will likely start against Louisville.

Notable Duke, Louisville commits in the NFL

Each team has several former players who have established themselves in the NFL. These are some of the most notable of both schools.

ruler

QB Daniel Jones, New York Giants

TE Noah Gray, Kansas City Chiefs

DB Michael Carter II, New York Jets

louisville

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

CB Jair Alexander, Green Bay Packers

OL Mekhi Becton, New York Jets

How to watch Duke vs. Louisville: TV channels and streaming

When: 3:30 PM ET, Saturday

Where: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, Louisville, Ky.

cable TV: espn

Streaming: ESPN app, fuboTV

NCAAF Odds Week 9: Duke vs. Louisville Lines, Betting Trends

According to BetMGM college football odds, Louisville is the favorite to defeat Duke. Want to place a bet? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Duke QB Henry Belin IV (3) could be in line to start against Louisville if starter Riley Leonard is still injured.

Duke football schedule and results

Eastern all the time.

Week 1: Duke 28 – 7 Clemson Last

Week 2: Duke 42–7 Lafayette Last

Week 3: Duke 38 – 14 Northwestern Last

Week 4: Duke 41 – 7 UConn Last

Week 5: Duke 14 – 21 Notre Dame

Week 6: goodbye

Week 7: Duke 24 -3 NC State Last

Week 8: Duke 20 – 38 Florida State Last

Week 9: Duke @ Louisville, 3:30 pm, ESPN

Week 10: Duke vs. Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Week 11: Duke @ North Carolina, TBA, TBA

Week 12: Duke @ Virginia, TBA, TBA

Week 13: Duke vs. Pittsburgh, TBA, TBA

Louisville football schedule and results

Eastern all the time.

Week 1: Louisville 39 – 34 Georgia Tech Last

Week 2: Louisville 56-0 Murray State Last

Week 3: Louisville 21 – 14 Indiana Last

Week 4: Louisville 56 – 28 Boston College Last

Week 5: Louisville 13 – 10 NC State Last

Week 6: Louisville 20 -33 Notre Dame Last

Week 7: Louisville 21 – Pitt 38 Last

Week 8: goodbye

Week 9: Louisville vs. Duke, 3:30 pm, ESPN

Week 10: Louisville vs. Virginia Tech, 3:30 PM, ACC Network

Week 11: Louisville vs. Virginia, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Week 12: Louisville @ Miami (FL), TBA, TBA

Week 13: Louisville vs. Kentucky, TBA, TBA

