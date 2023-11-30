Duke lost to Arkansas in the ACC-SEC Challenge. Three takeaways from the Blue Devils’ defeat

Arkansas played without its leading scorer Wednesday night, but No. 7 Duke lacked the scoring punch.

With Tramon Mark sidelined, Arkansas pulled away from cold-shooting Duke behind Khalif Battle’s 21 points and defeated the Blue Devils 80–75 at Bud Walton Arena.

Duke (5-2) shot 35.8% overall, hitting only 6 of 22 3-pointers (27.3%) and lost to Arkansas (5-3) in front of a crowd of 20,344 in the 30-year-old building. It was the largest demonstration ever in the history of India. ,

Mark, averaging 18.4 points per game, was not in uniform as he is recovering from a back injury he suffered last Friday when he fell awkwardly on the court during Arkansas’s 87-72 loss to North Carolina in the Bahamas. I went. He was taken out of the court on a stretcher and treated at a hospital before being flown back to the US

But Arkansas was held behind Battle and Trayvon Breazeale, who scored 19 points. Arkansas shot 49% for the game, including 60.9% in the second half.

Kyle Filipowski battled foul trouble in the first half to score 26 points for the Blue Devils. But he did this while hitting only 9 out of 20 shots. Jeremy Roach added 22 points for Duke.

Arkansas’ Chandler Lawson (8) holds down a rebound from Duke’s Jaylen Blakes (2) and Christian Reeves (21) during the first half of Duke’s game against Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Va. November 29, 2023.

The Razorbacks’ excitement was at its peak after halftime

Duke trailed 33–32 at halftime and the Blue Devils’ deficit remained by one point, 44–43, with 13 minutes to play when Arkansas found another gear offensively to escape.

Battle scored 13 points in just a few seconds over four minutes of play as the Razorbacks’ lead grew to 14 points. Battle, a 6-5 senior guard, stymied the Blue Devils, hitting 3-pointers and drawing fouls. He missed all five of his free throw attempts during that period.

His 3-pointer with 8:55 to play gave Arkansas a 63–49 lead.

The Razorbacks hit 12 of their first 16 shots after intermission as Duke had no defensive answer at that point.

Down by double digits, Duke went to a full-court press in the final minutes of the game and pulled as close as 78–75 with 17.4 seconds remaining. But Arkansas persisted.

area to defend

Filipowski was already on the bench after picking up two fouls in the first five minutes of the game, 6-10 center Ryan Young joined him there when he picked up his third foul with 9:07 remaining.

Scheyer defeated second-year center Christian Reeves 7-1 in the post. But Reeves, playing his first game since Duke’s three-minute loss to Arizona on November 10, failed to grab a defensive rebound, giving Arkansas a second chance. He then got out of position on defense, which led to a wide-open dunk by Leyden Blocker to tie the score at 19.

With 8:27 left in the half, Scheyer called a timeout and replaced Reeves with Filipowski. Arkansas led 22–19 with 7:10 remaining and Scheyer forced Duke into a zone defense. This step proved effective.

The Razorbacks scored on only two of their next eight possessions, a stretch that took up a little more than four minutes of game time.

Duke fought back and regained the lead four different times before Arkansas took a 33–32 advantage at halftime.

Neither Filipowski nor Young committed any further fouls in the first half and Duke was in the game.

However, that didn’t go as planned as Arkansas hit back-to-back shots to pull away in the second half.

TJ Power earns trust

Scheyer gave 6-9 forward TJ Power some first-half minutes, a sign that the freshman is showing enough good things to be part of the playing rotation in practice and games.

Power hit two 3-pointers in the final seven minutes of the first half to keep Duke within one point at halftime. Hit three 3-pointers in just five minutes of play in the final stages of Duke’s 95–66 victory over La Salle on November 21. But he did not play on November 24 when the Blue Devils had to use their starters. The rally ended to defeat Southern Indiana 80-62.

As Duke looks for answers to what’s plaguing his 3-point shooting, Power could help. He finished with six points in 13 minutes against Arkansas.

Source