Due to the OPEC+ dispute, there are clouds of crisis looming over the production scenario, due to which oil continues to fall.

(Bloomberg) — Oil fell after the OPEC+ alliance was forced to delay a key meeting amid a dispute over output quotas, raising uncertainty over the group’s production policy for next year.

Global benchmark Brent was steady above $81 a barrel after falling 1.3% in the previous two sessions, while US counterpart West Texas Intermediate was below $77 a barrel after the Thanksgiving break.

Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies are embroiled in a dispute over output quotas for African members. The meeting initially planned for this weekend has been extended to November 30, and will be an online session instead of in-person.

Crude is headed for consecutive monthly losses, with prices down nearly 16% from highs reached in late September. The decline was driven by rising supply from non-OPEC+ countries, rising US stockpiles and signs of easing premiums arising from the Israel-Hamas war. Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency thinks the market will move back into surplus next year.

“There are dark clouds hanging over demand growth next year, so the market needs stronger supply constraints,” said Gao Mingyu, Beijing-based chief energy analyst at SDIC Essence Futures Co..

Before the delay, traders had thought Saudi Arabia was preparing to announce an extension of its unilateral 1 million barrel-a-day cut. There were also predictions that Riyadh might push other members to join it with additional sanctions, but the dispute has thrown that outcome into doubt.

“Investors are assessing whether a deal may still be possible,” ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. analyst Jack Chambers said in a note. “After this event, fundamental growth has been bearish as US oil reserves have increased.”

