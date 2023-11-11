Due to the fear of shutdown, Moody’s is in danger of downgrading the US debt rating.

A lower debt rating increases the risk of higher borrowing costs for the federal government.

The warning comes as the government teeters on the brink of another shutdown next week and follows a move by Fitch ratings service to downgrade US debt a few months ago. Standard & Poor’s took a similar step more than a decade ago after an 11th-hour standoff over raising the debt ceiling.

﻿Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo criticized the move, saying that the administration “has demonstrated its commitment to fiscal stability, including the more than $1 trillion in deficit cuts included in the June debt ceiling deal, as well as President Biden’s “Also includes budget proposals that would reduce the deficit by nearly $2.5 trillion over the next decade.”

The White House placed the blame squarely on the GOP.

“Moody’s decision to change the US approach is yet another result of congressional Republican overreach and dysfunction,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Representative Andy Harris, a Maryland Republican and member of the House Appropriations Committee, blamed “out-of-control government spending and deficits.”

“We cannot in good conscience continue writing blank checks to our federal government, knowing that our children and grandchildren will be responsible for the largest debt in American history,” Harris tweeted.

The US currently retains its “AA” rating, the highest possible credit rating for a borrower under the Moody’s scale. The rating firm noted surprisingly strong economic growth in the US, which could slow the rise in its borrowing costs.

“The US’s institutional and governance strength is also very high, particularly supported by monetary and macroeconomic policy effectiveness,” it adds.

Correction: A previous version of this article misstated the action taken by Moody’s. It put US debt on negative outlook, meaning a decline could occur in the medium term rather than in the next few months.

Source: www.politico.com