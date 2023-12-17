Due to record breaking oil production in America, OPEC's crude oil market share is the lowest in almost a decade.

The IEA said on Thursday that global oil demand is set to slow dramatically by the end of 2023. Reuters/Ismail Zitouni

OPEC’s share of the oil market fell to 51%, the lowest since 2016, the IEA said on Thursday.

The credit for this goes to record crude oil production from America, Guyana and Brazil in 2023.

The IEA also said that global oil demand has declined sharply amid economic turmoil.

The massive volume of US oil production, as well as output from Brazil and Guyana, has eroded the command of global crude flows of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, with the energy cartel’s market share falling to its lowest level in almost a year. Has been. decade according to the International Energy Agency.

In its oil report covering data through December 2023, the IEA said OPEC+’s market share is set to fall to 51% in 2023.

The Paris-based firm said it has not been this low since the group expanded to include additional partners in 2016.

“Record-breaking supply and demand shortfalls from the United States, Brazil and Guyana, as well as a rapid increase in Iranian oil production, have led some OPEC+ members to consider possible more extensive 100 2 1Q24 cuts to curb inventory buildup,” the IEA said. Inspired to announce.” ,

In an effort to steady crude oil prices, which have fallen 20% in the past two months, OPEC+ is on track to record a decline of 400,000 barrels a day for the year.

Also, the US is on track to achieve supply growth of 1.4 million barrels per day for the year. The energy group said US producers have enjoyed improved drilling capacity and good productivity in the shale patch.

In September, US supplies rose by more than 20 million barrels per day, contrary to industry warnings of an impending economic recession.

“Iranian output has surged to a five-year high due to massive supply cuts by Saudi Arabia,” the IEA said. “Although the pace of non-OPEC+ supply growth is set to slow in 2024, the projected gain of 1.2 MB/day could still outweigh the increase in global oil demand.”

Still, the IEA said crude oil demand is indeed slowing and macroeconomic headwinds are rising.

According to their forecast, the pace of expansion will slow year-on-year from 2.8 million barrels per day in the third quarter to 1.9 million in the fourth quarter.

The IEA cut its forecast for global oil demand growth for 2023 by 90,000 barrels per day to 2.3 million barrels per day from last month’s forecast.

“High interest rates are weighing on the real economy, while petrochemical activity is increasingly shifting to China, undermining growth elsewhere,” the IEA said. “Europe is particularly soft amid a continent-wide manufacturing and industrial slowdown. Additionally, stricter efficiency standards and an expanding electric vehicle fleet continue to curb oil use.”

