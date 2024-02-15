Due to recession, Japan is no longer the third largest economy in the world.

A shop employee stands in front of binoculars on display at a department store in Tokyo on October 22, 2021.

Japan has lost the spot as the world’s third-largest economy to Germany as the Asian giant plunges unexpectedly into recession.

Japan, once the world’s second-largest economy, on Thursday reported two consecutive quarters of contraction – a 0.4% annual decline in the fourth quarter following a revised 3.3% contraction in the third quarter. A Reuters poll of economists completely missed estimates of fourth-quarter GDP growth of 1.4%.

A recession is broadly defined as a contraction in two consecutive quarters.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP slipped 0.1%, while a Reuters poll expected a 0.3% rise.

For the whole of 2023, Japan’s nominal GDP is projected to increase by 5.7% compared with 2023 to 591.48 trillion yen, or $4.2 trillion based on the average exchange rate in 2023. Germany’s nominal GDP, on the other hand, increased by 6.3%. 4.12 trillion euros, or $4.46 trillion based on last year’s average exchange rate.

Nominal GDP measures the value of output in current dollars, without adjusting for inflation.

In response to the latest GDP release, the benchmark Nikkei 225 climbed 0.65% and breached the 38,000 mark in the morning session, as investors viewed the weak economic reading as a sign that the Bank of Japan is easing the country’s long-term economic crisis. may delay. Negative interest rate policy.

The yen hovered around the 150 mark against the dollar, trading at 150.2 at 1:55 pm Tokyo time.

“This grim growth picture makes it even more difficult for the BOJ to tighten policy,” Charu Chanana, head of FX strategy at Saxo Markets, said in a note on Feb. 15.

In an earlier note, Chanana said the GDP contraction for the third quarter “undermines the perception of whether inflation is indeed driven by a virtuous cycle of increased real income and expenditure.”

