Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) closed at $136.64, moving -1.31% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500, which gained 0.41% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow rose 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%.

The company’s shares have seen a 5.13% gain in the past month, which doesn’t match the Computer and Technology sector’s gain of 5.9% and exceeds the S&P 500’s gain of 4.91%.

Market participants’ upcoming releases include Alphabet Inc. The financial results will be closely monitored. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) are estimated at $1.60, which represents an increase of 52.38% from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate projects revenue at $70.64 billion, representing an increase of 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.75 per share and revenue of $254.8 billion, which would represent changes of +26.1% and +8.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Alphabet Inc. Investors should also pay attention to any recent changes to analyst estimates for . Such recent revisions usually reflect a changing scenario of near-term business trends. Thus, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company’s business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to take advantage of this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and provides a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of externally audited outperformance, with #1 ranked stocks +25 since 1988. Giving average annual returns of %. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate has moved 0.03% higher. As of now, Alphabet Inc. has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Alphabet Inc.’s Forward P/E ratio is currently 24.07. This represents no significant departure from its industry’s Forward P/E of 24.07.

Investors should also note that GOOG’s PEG ratio is currently 1.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock’s expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trading yesterday, the Internet-Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.22.

The Internet – services industry is part of the computer and technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

