Due to closure of medicine shops, lakhs of people are not able to reach pharmacy easily.

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

After decades of expansion, the nation’s largest drugstores are closing hundreds of stores as they pivot their operations against increased competition, opioid lawsuits and other forces — leaving many already vulnerable communities without a pharmacy. Pushing into the desert.

Rite Aid, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week, CVS and Walgreens have signaled plans to close more than 1,500 stores collectively over the past two years. Public health experts have already seen the fallout, noting that the first neighborhoods to lose their pharmacies are often predominantly Black, Latinx and low-income.

“According to our estimates, one in four neighborhoods nationwide is a pharmacy desert,” said Dima Kato, an associate professor at the University of Southern California who studies pharmacy access and health equity. “These closures are disproportionately impacting the communities that need pharmacies the most.”

Pharmacies can be a lifeline in rural or low-income areas, especially in food deserts – areas where access to healthy and affordable food is limited. Lores Edwards, a professor of public health at Morgan State University who focuses on health disparities, said pharmacists are often the most accessible health care professionals to these communities.

Rite Aid files for bankruptcy amid opioid lawsuits, rising debt

But retail analysts say layoffs are a long time coming for national pharmacy chains due to increased competition, changing consumer behavior, retail crime, understaffing and minimal store investment. They are feeling the pinch in pandemic-era sales of coronavirus vaccines, home testing kits and other products.

“The economics of running those stores have just unraveled, and they’re not as profitable as they used to be,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of analytics company GlobalData Retail. “Retailers are looking to sell them.”

Pharmacies are facing a hit

In a different era, the corner drugstore was the model of convenience, a place not only to fill prescriptions but also to buy snacks, birthday cards and household items. In the 1990s and early 2000s, CVS and Walgreens began to take root across the country and sideline independents. Today the two largest pharmacies in the country The chains have more than 9,000 and 8,700 locations, respectively, and total sales of $455.2 billion in 2022.

But analysts say consumers now have more choices, many of which are cheaper. More convenient. They are also more cautious as inflation – which reached a 40-year high in 2022 and remains high – weighs on discretionary spending.

“Now we’ve got players like Dollar General that have moved in, we’ve got the expansion of supermarkets, and we have Walmart as a destination in many of these areas. So this has really cleaned up some business for these stores,” Saunders said.

And moving more cargo behind plexiglass barriers to discourage theft and violence has taken on a dystopian feel in some places. Rite Aid’s front-of-store sales fell 4.4 percent in the latest quarter. CVS saw sales decline by about 2 percent.

Meanwhile, retail giants like Amazon and Walmart have beefed up their pharmacy and medical treatment offerings, and typically offer more competitive pricing on household essentials like toothpaste, paper towels and laundry detergent. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post, whose interim chief executive, Patty Stonecipher, sits on Amazon’s board.)

Nor has the region been untouched by labor unrest that has sparked a frenzy of activism from Hollywood writers to Detroit autoworkers. Pharmacy workers at CVS and Walgreens have walked out, charging that poor working conditions are putting them and patients at risk. Pharmacists, technicians and support staff claim that the increasing demands on understaffed teams – such as administering vaccinations while battling hundreds of pending prescriptions – have become unsustainable and are hindering their ability to do their jobs responsibly.

Drugstore chains are “shooting themselves in the foot” by failing to invest in pharmacy employees, Saunders said, because pharmacy is the one thing about these chains that sets them apart from other retail competitors. If service is poor or prescriptions are delayed, it will irritate customers even more, he said.

Pharmaceutical giants have tried to strengthen their position through consolidation and by tying up with insurance companies to attract patients back to them. Aetna patients can go to any pharmacy, but they’ll get a better deal at CVS. Which acquired the insurer in 2018. Blue Cross Blue Shield customers have a similar setup with Walgreens. Rite Aid has no such relationship with any insurer.

Industry officials say independent pharmacies without a corporate umbrella were also left with 19,432 locations nationally as of Oct. 15 — more than any branded pharmacy chain.

“This scenario of vertical integration of businesses across different services puts pharmacies that cannot participate at a huge disadvantage,” said Mariana Sokal, associate scientist at the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University.

‘Urban Health Fine’

For Patrice La Vigne, a freelance journalist in rural Healy, Alaska, getting a prescription filled means a two-hour drive.

There is no year-round clinic, hospital or medicine shop in the city, she says. That means her husband, who has a chronic illness, will have to travel north to Fairbanks for in-person treatment. It’s a familiar journey to most of Healy’s roughly 1,000 year-round residents, who use Facebook to coordinate trips to Walgreens, Safeway, Fred Meyer or Costco.

“For us, it’s like living in a remote area of ​​Alaska,” said La Vigne, 45. “I think most of the community … would love to have a pharmacy here.”

A rural area may be considered a pharmacy desert if residents are more than five miles from the nearest drugstore, Kato said. But in urban centers, where residents may rely on public transportation, the radius shrinks to half a mile.

Although the number of pharmacies in the United States has approached 64,000 since 2014, there has been a “distribution shift,” according to Jenny Guadamuz, an assistant professor of public health at the University of California at Berkeley. Pharmacists are leaving low income and majority Black and Latinx The expansion is taking place in neighborhoods and predominantly white and middle- to high-income areas, he said.

Public health experts are concerned that this redistribution could also exacerbate long-standing racial and economic disparities in health care outcomes. This is what Edwards calls the “urban health penalty.”

“This has been going on historically, and it substantially exacerbates health disparities that already exist,” she said. “It disrupts care and disrupts access to medical advice, access to vaccines, access to food, access to staples.”

For example, racial minorities in the United States already have a higher risk of diabetes and high blood pressure. Children in low-income areas have higher rates of asthma and mental health problems, Edwards said.

And studies have shown that pharmacy access directly affects how closely people adhere to the medication regimens prescribed by their doctors, Guadamuz said. Seniors with complex health issues are more likely to rely on a pharmacist with whom they have a one-to-one relationship.

“Patients have long-term relationships with their pharmacies,” Guadamuz said. “When a pharmacy closes, they have to find a new pharmacy that meets all their needs, that takes their insurance and is affordable, but in neighborhoods of people of color and rural areas… now their survival is at stake. “There is little chance of staying in.”

Pharmacies also provide essential medical equipment, over-the-counter medications and food, Edwards said, and many also have self-service blood pressure monitoring machines.

“All of these things are coming out of communities that are already in crisis,” Edwards said.

Retailers have also had to grapple with a wave of lawsuits linked to the opioid epidemic, which has killed more than 300,000 people in the United States since 2000.

Walgreens and CVS reached $10 billion settlements with several states and Kroger agreed to pay $1.2 billion. Rite Aid reached a $30 million opioid settlement with the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office in 2022, but faces several consolidated cases with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio and the Justice Department.

Overdoses increase despite reduction in prescription pain pills

Rite Aid said it lost $1 billion in the months to October 15 The bankruptcy filing is closing 154 of its remaining 2,100 stores, according to a filing Thursday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Jersey. This includes 39 locations in Pennsylvania, 31 in California, 20 in New York, 19 in Michigan and Six in Maryland. Many of the early closures appear to be in suburban outposts of major metro areas, including Detroit, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia. This is on top of more than 200 stores the Philadelphia-based retailer has closed over the past two years.

In a statement to The Post, Rite Aid said it is committed to improving access to critical health services in its markets. “Our small-format store pilot is specifically designed to provide access to pharmacy services in ‘pharmacy deserts’ and underserved communities.”

As part of the bankruptcy court-supervised store closures, the company has conducted “additional research to help ensure we do not create pharmacy deserts in the communities we serve.”

Walgreens, which announced in June that 150 U.S. locations would close by the end of next summer, said in a statement that it is committed to expanding equitable access to its pharmacy care and that it is using targeted initiatives such as same-day prescription delivery to help. Uses pharmacy services. Underserved area.

“We are also involved in key coalitions to reach vulnerable populations, as we have a long history of working with local churches, civic groups and national public service organizations to deliver lifesaving vaccines to medically underserved populations.”

In 2021, CVS announced that it would be closing approximately 900 stores over the next three years. From 2018 to 2020, it closed 244 locations. CVS did not respond to The Post’s request for comment.

Independent pharmacies are also under pressure, as many of the same forces are fueling their corporate competitors. A recent survey by the National Community Pharmacists Association shows that independent pharmacies have reported the lowest profit margins since the organization began collecting data 10 years ago.

Rhona Hauser, senior vice president of the trade group, says upcoming changes to how the government handles Medicare payments could make matters worse. The rule, which takes effect Jan. 1, is expected to reduce pharmacy payments, he said.

“Cash-flow is going to be a real concern,” Hauser said, “the first three to six months of 2024.” “We are concerned that this lack of cash flow could lead to closures…and we are very concerned about access points for patients.”

David Ovalle contributed to this report.

Source: www.washingtonpost.com