Duco Acquires Adaptive Intelligent Document Processing Innovator MetaMage

Duco, a leading SaaS provider of AI-powered data automation, today announced that it has acquired Metamaze, a rapidly growing company in the unstructured data ingestion and intelligent document processing (IDP) space. Metamaze uses AI and no-code technologies to accurately replace manual data extraction and classification from documents and emails for customers across multiple industries, with a particular focus on banking and insurance.

Most business data is not organized, exists in various document formats such as PDF, emails, images… and is difficult to manage, operations and finance teams often resort to manual entry, for example insurance claims, structured loans, Or to process orders and bills of lading. These processes have resisted automation for decades, creating cumbersome and low-value tasks. By combining the power of Metamaze and the Duco platform, customers can now easily extract any type of data from any type of document and automate the processes around it.

“Duco has taken a very comprehensive look at companies in this space and we are extremely pleased that, in Metamaze, we have found a company that shares our vision of how software should be delivered – in the cloud, AI heavy. With heavy lifting, and a focus on a powerful business end-user experience based on a no-code framework. “By combining MetaMage with our proven enterprise-grade security and scale, we are rapidly and securely delivering innovation to some of the world’s most demanding businesses,” said Christian Nentwich, founder of Duco.

“The combination of Duco and Metamaze’s capabilities and expertise fundamentally changes how companies deploy AI across their operations. Our customers will now be able to bring all unstructured and structured data together on a single platform and manage it through its full lifecycle. They can avoid point solutions and automate the biggest time wasters, like manual data entry, manual data validation and reconciliation. This is highly transformative for areas such as post-trade operations in financial services, which are still less automated today. This is a major step towards Duco’s vision of reducing the time spent on data-related work in operations and finance teams by 90%,” says Michael Chin, who recently joined Duco as the new CEO. Have joined.

“We started Metamaze to tackle the huge and growing ‘unstructured data problem’. Most IDP platforms are limited by preset models, common document types, and fixed sets of fields. We built Metamaze as an AI-powered self-learning intelligence platform that extracts information and data from any document just after reading and interpreting it. Our primary goal is to embed our technology into a complementary data automation suite while expanding globally. We are very excited to join forces with Duco, which shares our automation vision, and to grow Metamaze as a core part of Duco’s strategy,” said Niels Van Wereld, CEO and board member of Metamaze.

