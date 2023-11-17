scheduled tribe. Helena, California, November 16, 2023–(Business Wire)–Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) (the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sonoma-Cutterer Vineyards (“Sonoma-Cutterer”). From Brown-Forman Corporation (“Brown-Forman”), paying approximately $400 million in a combination of company stock and cash to acquire one of America’s largest luxury Chardonnay wineries.

Sonoma-Cutterer Vineyards was founded in 1973 and released its first wines in 1981. It has become one of California’s most renowned luxury Chardonnay brands, renowned for its sophisticated style and commitment to merging traditional and innovative winemaking techniques. Their highly acclaimed Chardonnay primarily sells at a retail price point of $20 to $50 per bottle. Sonoma-Cutter has six estate vineyards spanning 1,121 acres in both the Russian River Valley and Sonoma Coast regions. It sells its luxury wines in the wholesale channel and direct-to-consumer channel through distributors throughout the United States.

Brown-Forman acquired Sonoma-Cutterer in 1999 and has supported the growth and development of the brand for nearly 25 years. Sonoma-Cutcher is now one of the largest luxury Chardonnay brands in the US by retail sales and one of the fastest growing flagship brands in the category.1

This acquisition will enhance the Duckhorn portfolio as a leading luxury ($15+ per bottle) wine company in the US, as well as significantly enhance the company’s position within Chardonnay, the number one domestic white variety, completing its portfolio in which the Duckhorn portfolio Is included. Today there is a lack of meaningful presence. Sonoma-Cutter’s track record of strong growth and reputation for delivering renowned wines is an excellent fit with the Duckhorn portfolio’s own uncompromising focus on excellence in winemaking.

For the twelve-month period ended July 31, 2023 (unaudited), Sonoma-Cutterer had net sales of approximately $84 million. Management estimates that Sonoma-Cutter’s adjusted EBITDA margin profile will be similar to that of the company. Additionally, management anticipates annual run-rate synergy of approximately $5 million, which is expected to be completed by the beginning of fiscal year 2025 and expects adjusted earnings per share in the first full fiscal year following the closing of the transaction deal. Will increase.

“We are pleased to welcome Sonoma-Cutter Vineyards to the Duckhorn portfolio,” said Deirdre Mahlan, interim president, chief executive officer and chairperson of the company. “Sonoma-Cutcher is an iconic, highly acclaimed winery brand with a long history of crafting exceptional wines in timeless style and is an ideal addition to our thoughtfully curated portfolio of luxury wines. Sonoma-Cutcher is one of the fastest growing leading brands luxury Chardonnay category. We see an opportunity to further accelerate that growth and increase the operating margins of the combined business. This transaction expands our presence and visibility, diversifying our portfolio of luxury American winery brands , and dramatically enhances our position in the luxury Chardonnay category.”

Lawson Whiting, President and CEO of Brown-Forman, said, “We believe the Duckhorn portfolio provides the capabilities, expertise and focus to take Sonoma-Cutter wines to the next level. The Duckhorn portfolio includes the world’s most respected luxuries Hai Wine Brands and Brown-Forman look forward to participating in its future growth through a minority equity stake and board membership.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Brown-Forman will receive 31.5 million shares of the company’s common stock, valued at approximately $350 million based on a 60-day volume-weighted average price as of November 1, 2023, representing an ownership percentage Does. About 21.5% after the company closed. Brown-Forman will also receive cash consideration of approximately $50 million, subject to certain adjustments.

The cash portion of the purchase price and transaction-related expenses will be financed by borrowings under the Company’s existing revolving credit facility. At closing, net leverage is expected to remain unchanged, excluding synergies.

Pursuant to the agreement, Brown-Forman will be entitled to nominate two directors to the board of directors of Duckhorn Portfolio.

Subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions, the transaction is anticipated to close in the third quarter of the company’s fiscal year 2024.

Nomura Securities International, Inc. is acting as financial advisor to the Company and Ropes & Gray LLP is acting as legal advisor to the Company. Brown-Forman’s financial advisor is Greenhill & Company, LLC and its legal advisor is Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio is North America’s leading luxury wine company with ten wineries, nine state-of-the-art winemaking facilities, seven tasting rooms and more than 1,100 acres of vineyards spread across 32 estate properties. Founded in 1976, when vintners Dan and Margaret Duckhorn founded Duckhorn Vineyards of Napa Valley, today, our portfolio includes some of North America’s most prestigious wineries, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paradox, GoldenEye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera , Costa Brown, Greenwing and. Postmark. Sourcing grapes from our own estate vineyards and fine growers in Napa Valley, Sonoma County, Anderson Valley, the North and Central Coasts of California, Oregon and Washington State, we produce acclaimed luxury wines with price points ranging from $20 to $230. We offer a curated and comprehensive portfolio of. In over 15 varieties and 39 appellations. Our wines are available throughout the United States, on five continents, and in more than 50 countries around the world.

About Sonoma-Cutterer Vineyards

Sonoma-Cutterer has been crafting wines in the prestigious Russian River Valley producing region of Sonoma County, California since 1981. Our flagship wine, Russian River Ranches, was produced on the premises and has dominated the Most Popular Chardonnay Wine & Spirits annual restaurant poll for over 30 years. Our winemaking process, led by a female-driven team, is specifically designed to preserve the highest quality grapes, and the wines are aged in barrels made from specific French oak trees that are designed to meet the winemakers’ requirements. is chosen accordingly. Sonoma County is the first wine region in the world to be 99% sustainable. As a leader in this initiative, Sonoma-Cutter prioritizes protecting the environment in all viticulture and winemaking processes. All Sonoma-Cutterer wines can be purchased at the Sonoma-Cutterer winery as well as through the wine club, Club Cutterer.

About Brown-Forman Corporation

For more than 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the life experience by responsibly creating quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Ready-to-Drinks, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey , Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack. Daniels Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniels Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers Craft, The Glendronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, El Jimador, New Mix, Korbel, Sonoma-Cutcher, Chambord, Fords Gin, Mare, and Diplomatico rum. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 5,600 employees globally and are sold in more than 170 countries around the world.

forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some situations, you can define forward-looking statements with words such as “approximately,” “estimate,” “believe,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect.” Can identify. “”future,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “goal,” “will” and similar Words and Phrases Identify Forward-Looking Statements These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the potential market opportunity resulting from the acquisition of Sonoma-Cutterer and related business strategy, the Company’s ability to better address certain markets, This includes developing and expanding its capabilities and position in the industry and its product offerings to better serve its customers, as well as the potential financial benefits derived from the acquisition and the financial impact on the Company. All of our forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. are subject to risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those we expect, including: risks generally associated with transactions; failure or delay in completing the transaction for other reasons; the risk that the transaction -the closing of the transaction cannot be satisfied; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be commenced after the announcement of the transaction; Sonoma-Cutter’s failure to retain key management and employees; problems or delays in the successful integration of Sonoma-Cutterer’s operations with the Company, including incurring or experiencing unanticipated costs and/or delays or difficulties; adverse reactions to the transaction by customers, competitors, suppliers and employees; The unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism, war or hostilities, as well as management’s response to any of the above factors; and additional factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on management’s current plans, estimates and expectations in light of information currently available to the Company and are subject to uncertainty and change in circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by the Company. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional or local political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, as well as others described in Item 1A. There are also factors. , “Risk Factors” in the Company’s 2023 10-K filed with the SEC on September 27, 2023 and other documents the Company may file with the SEC from time to time. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from what we have expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company speaks only as of the date on which it is made. All written and oral forward-looking statements relating to the Company or persons acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

,

