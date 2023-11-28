Dubas was close to trading core Leafs player before being fired

In an interesting interview between TSN First Up and writer Jonas Siegel of The Athletic, the writer revealed something interesting about former Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas. According to Siegel, Dubas was on the verge of being traded for a large portion of the roster before being immediately fired by the Maple Leafs. Dubas eventually got a job with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but fans are wondering what this team would have looked like if he had stayed.

When asked to imagine what the Maple Leafs would look like if Dubas remained as GM, Siegel responded:

“I think they will look completely different. We got a hint from Kyle Dubas in that weird press conference before he was let go, where he hinted that maybe he was considering a trade for a key player, so I think it’s on the table. So, obviously, you can narrow it down very quickly as to who he might be and what he might look like. So it’s one of those players that’s potentially gone which is important. Obviously you get a lot of pieces back for that player, whoever it is, whether it’s Marner or Nylander.

He further said that he thinks Dubas would have made a pitch for Tyler Bertuzzi, but he does not think he would have gone after any of the other big free agent signings the team made this summer. “Everyone else, I don’t see it,” he said. I don’t think there’s any way to sign John Klingberg. There’s no chance they’ll sign a three-year contract with Ryan Reeves.” He added that perhaps Dubas brings in Max Domi, “but I really don’t see it…”

Would Dubas have overhauled the Maple Leafs roster?

Seagal said that the people the team has brought do not include useful players. “None of those guys kill penalties, none of them are the type of players you want to have on the ice when defending a lead in a playoff game, let alone a regular season game.” That said, if you look at what Dubas did at the trade deadline last year, it’s clear he considered all of those factors when going after players.

Siegel was questioning whether the team made the right decision in letting Dubas go. “The team has bigger issues to solve,” he said. He’s wondering how the team will fix all these different things.

Source: www.yardbarker.com