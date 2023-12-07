(Bloomberg) — Dubai Taxi Co. surged as much as 19% in its debut following a $315 million initial public offering, the city’s first privatization in more than a year.

Dubai Taxi shares opened at 2.2 dirhams on Thursday, according to data from the Dubai Stock Exchange website. The stock was offered at 1.85 dirhams, which was at the top of the marketing range. The share sale was oversubscribed, garnering orders worth more than $41 billion, as investor appetite for listings in the Persian Gulf remains inexhaustible.

The region has been one of the few busy IPO locations globally, with deal activity lower than in other markets due to aggressive interest rate hikes and market volatility. High oil prices, strong local investor demand and the government’s drive to list state-owned companies have fueled a flood of IPOs in the Gulf, fueled in part by the large pool of capital looking for investment opportunities. Is operated.

Read more: Despite war and global gloom, Middle East sees year-end IPO rush

The Dubai taxi is part of a busy year-end for Middle Eastern IPOs, with a crypto-related firm jumping 35% in its debut in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, while health-care platform PureHealth Holding is set to raise $1 billion in a listing. Is trying. Capital of United Arab Emirates.

Dubai is the Gulf’s best-performing market this year, with the benchmark index up nearly 20% so far, partly driven by a surge in property-related stocks.

listing drive

The Dubai government raised $8.3 billion in 2022 by selling stakes in four state-owned companies, including the city’s main water and electricity utility. The share sale is part of a plan launched nearly two years ago to promote the listing of 10 state-owned companies. Marking trading volumes and matching similar campaigns in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.

The list of Dubai parking lots is expected to be released next year, Bloomberg News reported.

Listing activity in Dubai was sluggish for most of the year, except for the $210 million IPO of money exchange firm Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC in March, which was one of the first private firms to go public in the UAE.

Citigroup Inc., Emirates NBD Capital and Bank of America Corp. were joint global coordinators on the Dubai Taxi IPO, while Rothschild & Co. acted as independent financial advisors.

