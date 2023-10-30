“The projects supported by Dubai SME in Hatta reflect the directives of our wise leadership to achieve the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and integrate Emiratis into the workforce in high-performing sectors,” says CEO of Dubai SME.

Dubai SME has hosted more than 500 citizens in 21 workshops and special events over the past year, while issuing 34 duty-free commercial licenses in the Hatta area.

Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has outlined its ambitious plan to support and develop the entrepreneurial community across various sectors in Hatta .

The new Dubai SME Scheme for Hatta Entrepreneurs is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to empower young citizens of Hatta to start their own businesses and pursue new creative approaches. To be empowered to implement. Will ensure sustainable economic development of the region and contribute to raising the standards of living and ensure the well-being of the people.

In addition to Hatta’s position as a leading regional leisure hotspot, facilitating the further development of the Hajar Mountains community – recognized as one of the UAE’s most prominent tourist, heritage and cultural destinations – is a cornerstone of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. . The plan consists of four key strategic pillars: well-being, tourism, sports and activities, and sustainability, with a particular focus on preserving Hatta’s natural environment, promoting its development, and enriching its tourism competitiveness. The scheme also seeks to support domestic projects that meet the current and future ambitions of Hatta residents, creating opportunities to support Emiratis in a way that encourages tourism and reflects the region’s unique geography. Encourage entrepreneurial activity while preserving identity.

Workshops, Courses and Training Programs

In 2022, Dubai SME accelerated efforts to train and qualify Hatta’s youth to embrace the entrepreneurial spirit by starting or expanding their own businesses. Dubai SMEs organized a number of training courses and special events to provide advice, guidance and information to local entrepreneurs. Last year, 401 citizens participated in 19 workshops, while in two special programs – Certified Business Entrepreneurship and Certified Agri-Entrepreneurship Vocational Diploma – 103 citizens participated in 52 projects.

Earlier this year, Dubai SME also organized a number of training courses in creative entrepreneurial thinking, entrepreneurial leadership, creativity management and e-commerce to further develop the skill sets of trainees. Since the launch of the program last year, Dubai SMEs has issued 34 duty-free business licenses in the Hatta region, including eight domestic licenses.

project financing

Having already facilitated dedicated funding for a number of projects, Dubai SME is committed to providing financial support for the launch or expansion of projects that add value to the Hatta region and its people. Dubai SMEs actively encourages Emirati entrepreneurs to contact the establishment and apply for funding.

To date, a beekeeping project in the Hatta mountains (Al Doror for honey and dates trade) Dubai is one of the most prominent projects receiving establishment and expansion loans from SMEs. Apart from its agricultural and environmental impacts, the project also includes the construction of an apiary containing 3,000 bees, which will have a production capacity of more than 20 tonnes of honey every year.

elsewhere, Tanur Restaurant Financially supported, enabling its owners to develop and expand operations. Famous for its renowned local cuisine, the restaurant serves delicious food in a distinctive atmosphere. Other than this, Hoor Hatta for Salon Supply Businesswhich provides beauty supplies, equipment, perfumes and non-pharmaceutical preparations to licensed beauty centers in the Hatta area, has also been supported by Dubai SMEs.

His Excellency Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SMEsaid: “In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai SME has implemented an integrated plan to target young Emirati talents in Hatta. We We are committed to continuing our mission of supporting Emirati entrepreneurs and other businesses by providing them with financial and technical assistance. The support provided by Dubai SME to Hatta-based entrepreneurs as well as other citizens over the past year, Dubai The economic agenda is a key enabler in achieving the goals of the D33, including integrating Emiratis into the workforce in high-performing sectors.

“As we work towards achieving the core goal of the D33 agenda to further strengthen Dubai’s position as one of the top three global cities within the next decade, we are committed to fostering an environment where We will continue to identify and leverage investment opportunities where entrepreneurship and the next generation of business leaders thrive. Through strategic initiatives, mentorship programs and access to resources, we aim to equip our entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed. This support extends far beyond financial support; it includes knowledge sharing, networking opportunities and a nurturing ecosystem where ideas can grow into successful businesses.

A business facilitation center in support of Hatta youth projects

To enable youth in the area to start their own projects and turn their ideas into reality, a new business facilitation centre, Tasheel, has been set up at the Hatta Community Center to support young entrepreneurs and SME owners, providing tax- To issue free business can use smart services. License, which includes obtaining the Intelac license through the Invest in Dubai platform. The center also provides a multi-use hall and a meeting room as a hub for entrepreneurs.

In this context, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, represented by Dubai SMEs, signed a cooperation agreement with the Community Development Authority with the aim of developing the Tasheel Center for Entrepreneurship site and supporting Hatta youth projects at the Hatta Community Centre. Signed. Services at the smart corner of the centre, they will also be allowed to use the centre’s building and marketing facilities. Dubai SME also provided special tools for entrepreneurs to register and receive their services. They can also take advantage of the gaming hall space on the ground floor to hold certain events and hold special exhibitions. They can also use the space allotted for start-up kitchens to support entrepreneurs and others.

Through financial and technical assistance, Dubai SMEs have contributed to many Hatta success stories, including projects related to construction and contracting enterprises; blacksmithing, carpentry and aluminum; Eat; Tourism and leisure establishments; productive farms; Hotels and holiday homes; Restaurants and cafes; Fitness Center; Services; Home projects, and much more.

About Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial hub, investment hub and tourism destination, the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Dubai, supports the Government in establishing the emirate as a leading hub for the global economy and tourism. Has been entrusted with the responsibility to do so. Boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and consolidate its position among the top three global cities over the next decade.

Under this concession, DET is making efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diverse, innovative service-based economy by attracting top global talent, delivering a world-class business environment and accelerating productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision of becoming the world’s best city to live and work by promoting its diverse destination offering, unique lifestyle and excellent quality of life.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervision, development and marketing of Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. The DET portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business License Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Are. Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

Source: www.zawya.com