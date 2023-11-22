Dubai: Filipinos to raise economic, environmental issues with President Marcos during visit

He is scheduled to meet his kababayans (countrymen) at the Dubai World Trade Center on November 29

Philippine President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. will arrive in Dubai on November 29 to attend COP28 and visit the vast Filipino community. This will be the first time in 14 years that a Philippine President will come to the country and meet his kababayans (countrymen).

Marcos is expected to actively participate in the UN climate summit, but there are other concerns his kababayans would like to hear from him, including “an effective response to the economic issues facing Filipinos back home, as well as greater environmental stewardship.” Emphasizing the urgency of effective solutions”. -Resilient Philippines.”

They would love to hear solutions to rising commodity prices as much as they would like to know the Philippine government’s stance on mining, decarbonization and the transition to clean energy.

Khaleej Times met with Filipino community leaders, entrepreneurs and long-time leaders to understand the collective sentiment of the more than 600,000 Filipino expatriates and learn their agenda and expectations during a meeting with the Filipino community at the Dubai World Trade Center on Wednesday (November 29). Talked to residents from.

more than a diplomatic visit

Rex Bacarra, PhD, University Professor of Philosophy and Ethics, said: “As a Filipino expatriate living in the UAE for 16 years, I consider President Marcos’ official visit to be much more than a diplomatic visit. It is set against the backdrop of Filipinos navigating through the turbulent waters of rapidly rising prices of everyday goods. I look forward with anticipation and scrutiny to what his engagement with the Filipino community will mean to address pressing economic issues while underscoring the urgency of effective solutions toward a more resilient country.

“As someone who regularly sends money to the Philippines, President Marcos’ visit to the UAE presents a unique opportunity for important conversations to learn and understand whether the concerns of Filipinos in the Philippines and abroad are being addressed. There are clear, practical solutions to overcome.” He asked, “Do we have long-term policies to ensure sustainable growth and price stability?”

Bacarra continued: “As president. Marcos will be attending COP28, I would also like to know his administration’s stance on mining and environmental protection as well as protecting our economic interests and border security in the West Philippine Sea.

better consular services

Streamlining immigration processes for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW), comprehensive protection abroad and better consular services are also among the important issues Filipinos would like to address.

Community leader Josie Conlu would like to hear from Marcos on ways to streamline and simplify immigration processes while ensuring the protection of the rights and welfare of Filipino workers. They must address concerns such as visa processing, employment contracts and prevention of human trafficking.

Joyce Villalino-Alexander, a longtime Dubai resident, said: “To ease the burden on OFWs, Philippine missions and Overseas Workers Offices (MWOs) should have consistent consular services on weekends so that we do not have to take time off from work on weekdays. In. The charging of contract verification fees should be eliminated or at least reduced.

rights and welfare

Migrant Middle East, an organization promoting the rights and welfare of migrants, wants to hear about sustainable job creation in the Philippines. “The lack of employment opportunities has resulted in unabated migration of Filipino overseas workers,” he said.

They also called for more welfare officers in MWOs to address the needs of distressed OFWs and effectively respond to unfair labor practices and human trafficking.

promote bilateral relations

Meanwhile, nurse and entrepreneur Juna Balungkas would like to see the President. Marcos is “promoting stronger economic ties with the UAE for the benefit of more Filipino entrepreneurs and businesses in the country.”

“As a business owner and healthcare professional, I appreciate the opportunities and support offered by the UAE. I also fully support the President. Marcos and I appreciate the positive steps he has taken for the well-being of our country,” said Balungkas, founder and CEO of BaoFriend Restaurant FZCO.

Filipino businessmen are also calling for the immediate passage of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that begins in February 2022. Filipino restaurateur Roly Bruckels, managing director of Off the Hook Restaurant, said: “We need to strengthen trade ties with the UAE. , We would also like to see strict enforcement of trademarks and franchises.

climate action

For his part, Philippine Business Council-Dubai and Northern Emirates Chairman Emeritus Bobby Carella called Marcos a “champion of climate action, including adopting renewable energy sources, managing forestry and natural resources, and strengthening and implementing environmental policies.” Would like to hear as. ,

“It is not just about today; It is about ensuring a livable, cool, green and sustainable world for future generations. After all, Earth B is not a planet,” he added.

