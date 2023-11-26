Dubai, dotted with skyscrapers, has flourished during regional crises. Could hosting COP28 be profitable?

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A city known for its excesses, whether it’s soaring skyward with the world’s tallest building or partying hard at its beach resorts and bars, Dubai Another record breaking feat has been achieved in rolling dunes. On its desert outskirts.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, named after the ruler of Dubai, the Sheikh, covers approximately 122 square kilometers (47 sq mi) and is being developed by the city-state to reach its goal of becoming carbon-neutral. Represents a pledge of billions of dollars. 2050. It’s solar-panel gambling in a city where casinos haven’t arrived yet – though it always seems like a bigger bet, regardless of the risk.

Rapidly evolving from a pearling village surrounded by the Gulf to a city associated with international glamour, Dubai has a long history of economic success amid the war-torn crises of the wider Middle East. Its ruling family likely sees the upcoming UN COP28 climate talks as another such opportunity, although it has the potential to be synonymous with the collapse of talks on limiting greenhouse emissions, or to be eclipsed by the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. There is risk.

Christian Coates Ulrichsen, a research fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute who has long studied the region, said the UAE’s reputation risks being damaged if they fail to make a breakthrough in the talks, especially When they are a major oil producer.

“There is also a risk that media and civil society coverage will focus critically on issues such as the UAE’s planned expansion of oil production capacity and portray the UAE as part of the problem rather than the solution in the context of climate politics.”

In response to questions from The Associated Press about criticism over its foreign policy and other issues, the Emirati government stressed that “the UAE is deeply committed to human rights and is working on its continued progress in this area.”

“As host of COP28, the UAE will welcome constructive dialogue and will continue to work with international partners and stakeholders to deliver impactful outcomes,” the statement said. “Climate change is a global problem that demands collective effort, and this important, critical event will be a conference of action.”

Looking at the futuristic skyline of the city of Dubai – and how it glows at night when one side of the Burj Khalifa is lit up by a giant 770-metre (2,525-foot) LED display – it can be easy to forget that the city was only the first Received electric generator in 1952. Previously, at its eponymous Dubai Creek, where the village first developed, only candles and kerosene lamps were lit at night.

In recent years, Dubai has begun to focus on renewable energy – despite a moment when it looked like it would launch a coal-fired power plant before switching to fuel by natural gas as hosting COP28 approached. .

The crown jewel of Dubai’s clean energy efforts is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, about 50 kilometers (30 mi) south-east of the city’s downtown. There, solar panels are spread far and wide, capturing the rays in a country that gets an average of 10 hours of sunlight for about 350 sunny days a year.

By 2030, the city is expected to get 5 gigawatts of electricity from the plant, which could power about 1.3 million homes based on the United States average. These days, peak demand in the city-state is about 10 gigawatts, according to the sole utility provider, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.

Overall, Emirates says it plans to be carbon neutral by 2050. While not specifically outlining its plans to achieve the goal, projects such as the solar park and Abu Dhabi’s Barakah nuclear power plant, the first on the Arabian Peninsula, aim to generate electricity. A “green” effort.

On top of all this, while the UAE has promised to reduce its own emissions to zero, it also plans to increase oil production. The United Arab Emirates, a member of OPEC, produces about 4 million barrels of crude oil per day. In the coming years, it aims to produce 5 million barrels of fuel per day – which will be exported, used by other countries and contribute to climate change.

Those plans have drawn criticism from activists ahead of COP28, aimed particularly at the designated chairperson of the upcoming talks, oil company head Sultan al-Jaber.

Al-Jaber, who has led billions of dollars in Emirati investment in renewable energy, rejected criticism from those who “come to attack without knowing anything, without knowing who we are.”

Dubai’s $7 billion Expo City, built for the 2020 world fair that was delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will host upcoming climate talks. But its selection also raises questions about Dubai’s reliance on low-wage foreign workers in construction.

At least three workers died in work on the Expo site and approximately 200,000 workers were exposed to high heat and potentially exploitative labor practices ahead of the World’s Fair. According to labor advocacy group Equidem, labor abuses continue at Expo City, renewable energy projects and elsewhere in the emirate.

Although not all of the world’s biggest names attended the expo, the climate summit has already seen King Charles and Pope Francis confirm they will attend along with other world leaders. This makes it an opportunity for Dubai as well as a risk given broader regional tensions over the Israel-Hamas war.

