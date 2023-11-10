We woke up today to the first taste of Dua Lipa’s highly anticipated third album, with the release of a new single: ‘Houdini’. Here’s what you need to know…

Three and a half years after the release of her international chart-topping album ‘Future Nostalgia’, British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa signals her comeback with a new track this Friday, in collaboration with Australian artist Kevin Parker, aka: Tame Impala. Have given.

The third album-teasing single, ‘Houdini’, is a disco/electro-dance track, on which Parker also plays bass, drums, guitar, keyboards and percussion.

Dua Lipa revealed their collaboration on Instagram, sharing a photo with the musician in the studio. The two artists previously worked together on the soundtrack of Greta Gerwig’s film barbie – in which the 28-year-old pop star had the hit ‘Dance the Night Away’.

named after Famous escape artist Harry HoudiniThis new single isn’t too new for the artist, whose previous albums had an ’80s-inspired pop dance sound that ran through every song – and which is prominent in her new single.

This is a far cry from the full reconstruction that has been teased. Interviewed by NME, the artist admitted that her third album would “still be pop, but sonically different”.

However, despite the more experimental personnel behind the song, it doesn’t shake things up too much sonically, being a complete club banger. And full judgment will be reserved for the release of the new album, which may still take some cues from Tame Impala’s psych-rock leanings and move into more avant-garde territory.

This is not impossible, as the artist reiterated in a recent interview with Variety, in which he confirmed a change, indicating that his third album would take a “complete makeover” from his previous material. The psychedelia of the 1970s has been a major inspiration.

For now, ‘Houdini’ is the sound of Dua Lipa, taking her signature sound and billboard-topping formula and adding a grittier, groovier edge. In fact, it’s a bit more intense than their previous songs, with a solid bassline and drive that feels… sweaty.

The track centers around Dua Lipa shamelessly asking a man to prove to her that she is worthy of his attention. If he fails to impress her, she threatens to disappear like… you guessed it.

“I come and go / Prove you have the right to please me / Hold me or I’ll go / Houdini.”

In a press release, the singer said that the single was a “tongue-in-cheek” celebration of loneliness, which “explores the idea of ​​whether someone is really worth my time or do I end up betraying them.” Give”.

This song is playing on repeat here in the office, and it’s getting catchier by the minute.

Dua Lipa’s third album has no confirmed release date (or title). All we know is that it is scheduled to release in 2024 and is one of the most anticipated releases of next year.

There are also rumors of him getting a headline slot at Glastonbury 2024 – rumored to be fueled by upcoming releases.

For those of you wondering why we’re cheering something here, it’s because of their 2020 album.

‘Future Nostalgia’ is undoubtedly one of the greatest modern pop albums, an extremely catchy and vibrant collection of tunes, with not a single skip moment in its 39-minute runtime. It contained the hits ‘Levitating’, ‘Physical’ and ‘Don’t Start Now’ and sold 7 million copies worldwide.

While the British-Albanian singer was already a big name in the world of pop with her self-titled debut 2017 album, ‘Future Nostalgia’ made her one of the biggest stars on the planet. This album appeared on our top List of the best European albums of the 21st centuryAnd as we said in our review: “Who would have thought that an album released during a global lockdown, when clubs were closed, would make people dance more than ever?”

So, what do you think of ‘Houdini’?

If you like it, or think it doesn’t reinvent the wheel, get ready to hear it on heavy rotation in the winter.

