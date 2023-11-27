This photo shows the mobile phone app logos for Facebook and Instagram, from left, in New York on October 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

A Los Angeles man was sentenced to eight years in prison and ordered to pay more than $1.2 million in restitution after admitting to digital crimes over several years.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday that Amir Hossein Golshan, 25, of Los Angeles City, was indicted in July on one count each of unauthorized access to a protected computer to obtain information, wire fraud and deceiving and accessing a computer to obtain value. Pleaded guilty.

For years, Golshan used “SIM swapping” – “fraudulently causing a carrier to reassign a cell phone number from a legitimate customer’s SIM card to a SIM card controlled by another without the legitimate customer’s authorization.” ,” as defined by the DOJ – to reset the social media password and thus take over the account.

“From at least April 2019 to February 2023,” he targeted hundreds of people and their social media accounts, soliciting money from his victims’ friends and family and demanding ransom from the victim to get their account back. One such victim was an LA-based model and influencer who had 100,000 followers on social media.

In some cases, he sexually assaulted female victims and forced them to send him explicit photos and images, Vice reported.

Golshan also defrauded people by offering non-existent services, such as getting Instagram accounts verified, and took their money knowing he would not uphold his end of the bargain.

“During Golshan’s SIM swapping and Zelle fraud schemes, Golshan fraudulently obtained payments of approximately $82,000 from approximately 500 victims, typically in increments of $300 to $500 per victim,” prosecutors said.

However, Golshan did not stop there. Prosecutors said he also stole NFTs and cryptocurrencies.

In one example, he pretended to be Apple Support to obtain the access code to the victim’s iCloud account.

Golshan then changed the email address on the victim’s iCloud account to an email address he controlled, prosecutors said. “Golshan then stole valuable digital assets from the victim, including NFTs worth approximately $319,000 and cryptocurrencies worth approximately $70,000. Later the same day, the defendants sold the stolen NFTs on an NFT marketplace for $130,000 in cryptocurrency.’

Ultimately, Golshan stole approximately $740,000 in funds and property, but U.S. District Judge Otis Wright II said the crimes went “beyond just money” rather than demonstrating “undesirable cruelty” toward the victims.

That assessment was echoed by prosecutors, who wrote in a sentencing memorandum that the crimes indicated a “lack of respect for the law and basic human dignity.”

“During the years of his crime he showed little remorse for his victims or for being caught, believing he could hide behind an online screenname or the anonymity of a VPN, and his victims – who were on the other side of the computer – would never see him. Will be able to find. ,” they wrote. “Indeed, the defendant continued to commit these crimes, becoming more sophisticated and brazen in his actions, until the FBI arrested him.”

