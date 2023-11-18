Drybar co-founder built $255 million hair business while his personal life was 'exploding'. He has a warning for success-hungry entrepreneurs

When Eli Webb founded Drybar in 2010, she didn’t anticipate that her passion for hair styling would turn into a multi-million dollar beauty empire with over 150 storefronts across the country. With its notable yellow and brown logo and brightly branded products, the company took advantage of consumers’ unfulfilled interest in something—a simple flick, no cuts and no color.

“We were on such a rocket ship with Drybar, and the trajectory of the business was so fast and amazing,” explains Webb, who sold the company in a $255 million blowout in 2019. Luck, But, there was a harsh reality to Webb’s story, which she reveals in her recently released memoir The dirty truth. “I am a living, living example of how high one can climb and how fast one can fall,” she writes in her book.

Webb did not have a traditional business background, but she recalls the celebration, which she described as a time of entrepreneurship’s popularity for female founders. “I was kind of your unlikely, scrappy entrepreneur,” says Webb, but with her meteoric rise to success came the spotlight, and then the pressure of maintaining her place in it. Along with challenges at home, she faced burnout and depression and now she shares her story as a message to other founders.

Burnout and Depression as an Entrepreneur

Webb always loved styling hair. After attending beauty school, getting married, and having two kids, she started offering moms a $40 discount from the comfort of their own homes while their newborns slept. She details in the book that her services were in high demand, especially for working mothers. As word-of-mouth took off, she laid the groundwork for her next venture. When her sons were about three and five years old, she founded Drybar with her brother and then-husband to bring blow-drying services to the masses.

But as the business took off, Webb faced a series of emotional difficulties – a failing marriage with the husband she worked for, and the death of her mother after a cancer diagnosis – which drove her into depression. Gave.

Webb hid his feelings by cramming in more work—so much so that he was featured on the cover of Inc. magazine and appeared as a guest judge. shark Tank, Webb recalls success in one area of ​​her life, but failure in another. She says she hates the fact that she no longer has the image she had of herself and her family. But Webb refused to slow down, which ultimately led to irritation.

“You’re giving so much of yourself to this cause and you can easily lose yourself,” she says. “My life ended along the way.”

Ultimately, numbing didn’t work, especially when her son needed help. By the company’s seventh year, his eldest brother began to struggle with his mental health and spent some time in rehab. She writes in her book that she regrets not being able to see the extent of his suffering earlier. Feeling that he has failed his family, Webb, for the first time in his life, loses the motivation that had driven him professionally. She wasn’t feeling like herself, wasn’t taking care of her body physically or mentally, and couldn’t get out of bed.

As Drybar took off, founder Eli Webb faced many emotional difficulties. She writes about him in her new memoir.

Eli Webb

Looking back, the web tells Luck Her inability to delegate responsibility at work and later, her lack of self-care were “very small-minded”. Webb, who has since gone to therapy, says she has learned to take care of herself by accepting when things are not as rosy as they seem, rather than working to avoid challenges.

He has a message for entrepreneurs: Don’t be afraid to be vulnerable, take a back seat when you need to, and keep your ego in check.

How entrepreneurs can combat the dark side of success

Webb admits that she began to crave praise and admiration: “Drybar was very angry, and it was intoxicating. I loved it,” she says. “It’s a little medicine. It’s like an addiction.”

Finding satisfaction beyond the brand was important. “at some point, [things] They’ll start to crack because you’re not taking care of yourself,” she says.

Learning to delegate and trust others helped the company and allowed them to take care of themselves. Webb, who now works as a creative consultant, feels fortunate for the far reach of her business and the opportunities it provides.

He also hopes his memoir will serve as a reminder to take a more balanced approach to ambition and success: “You’re not letting the great things that happen happen, and the bad things that happen take them for granted.” Don’t let it overwhelm you,” he says.

Source: fortune.com