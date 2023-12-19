Dry fruits are good, but overeating can cause blood sugar spikes, allergies and weight gain

Amid health concerns, your gifts have swapped sweets with healthy nutrient-rich dry fruits. However, it is important to note that despite their nutritional value, their concentrated nature requires moderation to avoid potential side effects.

Dry fruits are known for their rich nutritional value. They are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which makes them a comfortable and tasty source of essential nutrients. No wonder, in recent times, nuts and dry fruits have emerged as popular substitutes for traditional sweets during various festivals. Nevertheless, despite all the nutritional benefits they come packed with, it is essential to eat them in moderation, to avoid any potential side effects.

Overconsumption of dry-fruits and nuts can lead to undesirable consequences. The high-fibre content, concentrated natural sugars, and calorie density are factors that demand careful consideration. Consuming too much of these can upset digestion, affect blood sugar, and create nutrient imbalances.

Beware of these potential side effects:

Gastrointestinal discomfort: Excessive consumption of dry fruits, owing to their high fibre content, can cause gastrointestinal distress. This may include bloating, gas, abdominal discomfort, and in some cases, even diarrhoea. The high fibre intake may hinder your digestive system, particularly if you are not accustomed to high-fibre diets.

Challenges in maintaining weight: Dry fruits contain natural sugars and are also dense in calories. Overeating these can contribute to an increased calorie intake, potentially leading to weight gain, especially when not considered in total daily calories or controlled portions.

Blood sugar imbalance: Certain dried fruits, like dates or raisins, have high natural sugar content. Overconsumption of these may lead to spikes in blood sugar levels, which can be problematic if you have diabetes or are susceptible to blood sugar fluctuations.

Nutrient disproportion: Even though they are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, excessive intake of specific nutrients found in dry fruits, such as potassium, can disrupt the body’s nutrient balance. An overabundance of certain minerals can affect electrolyte balance and may lead to health complications.

Dental problems: Certain dry fruits have a natural stickiness to them. When they, combined with their natural sugars, stick to your teeth, it can lead to cavities and dental decay. It is important to prioritise oral hygiene both before and after consuming them.

Allergic reactions: Check for specific allergies to dry fruits, such as nuts, as they can trigger a range of allergic reactions. These reactions can vary from mild itching or swelling to severe anaphylaxis, depending on the allergy severity.

Namita S Kalla is a senior journalist who writes about different aspects of modern life that include lifestyle, health, fashion, beauty, and entertainment.

