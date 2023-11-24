Drunk woman who destroyed fries at restaurant sues car wash at 3am ‘collapse’

By Isabelle Stanley for DailyMail.com 19:02 23 Nov 2023, updated 00:28 24 Nov 2023

The video of Chitra Placenia and her friends trashing Bell Fries went viral last year

Plascenia has now pleaded guilty to assault – she will appear in court again in December

But it has also emerged that she is suing the car wash for negligence, claiming she fell into an open drain in 2019 and was injured.

A drunk woman who vandalized a New York Fries restaurant after being asked to pay $1.75 extra for sauce is now suing a car wash, claiming she was trying to clean up her friend’s eggs at 3 a.m. The car covered in ‘fell down the drain’ shortly after refusing to be cleaned.

Chitra Placenia and two of her friends were arrested on robbery, criminal mischief and weapons charges after starting a violent food fight inside a Bell Fries fast food restaurant on Manhattan’s Lower East Side in July 2022.

A viral video of the chaotic incident shows women swarming the counter and throwing food and stools at frightened staff after being told the price of extra sauce.

The women first appeared in court over the incident last July – Plasencia has since pleaded guilty to the attack and is due back in court in December.

But it has now emerged that he is also involved in at least two more legal disputes. In one, she is suing a Brooklyn car washer for negligence and claiming she ‘fell into the drain’ and was seriously injured.

Chitara Plasencia taunted the Bell Fries employees who hid behind the counter during the incident. Chaos broke out when she and two other women were told the price of extra sauce at a Manhattan fast food restaurant, with one of the women twisting the plexiglass. According to the restaurant’s co-owner, two employees suffered head injuries and were ‘in fear for their lives’

The complaint, originally filed in November 2019, claims that at 3 a.m. on February 23, 2019, Zap Car Wash & Oil Change in Brooklyn refused service to her and her friends.

She says that when she went to wash the car, she fell into an open drain and suffered ‘serious injuries’.

They allege the car wash was ‘careless, inattentive and negligent’ by failing to cover the drain or signpost it.

In her statement, Plasencia said she was on a double date with her friend Pearl Ozoria – one of the other women involved in the Fries incident – ​​and two men.

She said they were at a hookah lounge and when they left at 2.30am they discovered one of the men’s car had been ‘ruined with syrup and eggs’.

He decided to go to Zap Car Wash, which is open 24 hours.

She said she got out of the car to talk to an employee, but they refused to serve her, so she asked to speak to a manager and walked past the staff member into the garage.

She said it was dark inside and as she was walking her left leg ‘went through an open drain’ so her left leg went into the hole six inches above the knee.

She claims that Ozoria saw her fall.

Chitara Plasencia was arrested in the Bell Fries incident and appeared in court for the first time last July – she is due back in court in December. She screamed at the press: ‘What’s wrong with you? Come closer to me. ‘I challenge you’ Plascia taunted the Bell Fries employees who cowered behind the counter. The restaurant’s co-owner said the women caused losses worth up to $20,000.

But the car wash company said the incident ‘could not have happened’ because that part of the business was closed at the time, the staff on duty had no recollection of the incident and the building was completely ablaze.

She also had her drains measured by a specialist and he found that ‘even though the plaintiff was able to reach the rear area, she was not able to fit her entire leg into the drain.

‘Based on the dimensions, at most, the plaintiff would have been able to insert the first 2 inches of her foot into the drain.’

Plasnecia says the man who refused her service was ‘a man of Nigerian origin’, but representatives of the car wash say there were no employees of Nigerian origin working there at the time.

The case is going on.

Placencia is also involved in an ongoing legal dispute over a health insurance claim following a car accident in September 2021.

She was a passenger in the car and claimed for medical treatment after the accident – ​​but insurer State Farm Fire and Casualty Company has rejected her claim.

Placenia is scheduled to return to court in the Bell Fries case on Dec. 29.

She, Ozoria and her other friend Tatiana Johnson made headlines when they were caught on camera assaulting restaurant staff.

The wild scene unfolded in the early hours of July 3, 2022 when three intoxicated women entered the restaurant on Ludlow Street and were told by restaurant staff that they would have to pay an additional $1.75 for additional sauces with their order.

One of them then stood at the counter and began creating a ruckus, while the other two threw food at helpless employees and destroyed property.

Two employees suffered head injuries and were ‘scared for their lives’, according to the restaurant’s co-owner, who estimates the women caused $20,000 in damages.

Plascenia says she went to Zap Car Wash at 3 a.m. after a double date at the hookah lounge. Upon leaving the venue he discovered his car had been ‘ruined with syrup and eggs’ Court documents showed a drain at the car wash

The trio were seen laughing as they climbed over the counter, threw restaurant stools, broke plexiglass partitions used for Covid safety, threw sauce bottles and unidentified objects into the air, while a group of onlookers outside Encouraged them, some even made recordings. Scramble.

An NYPD spokesperson told DailyMail.com at the time that one of the women removed approximately $10 from the cash register.

This resulted in minor head injuries to two staff members, a 33-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man. The woman was taken to Sinai Beth Israel by EMS, the spokesperson said.

Restaurant employees said they were afraid to return to work after the incident.

Three women were taken into custody by officers in the area of ​​Rivington Street and Essex Street.

Appearing in court last July, Plasencia scolded journalists, shouting: ‘What’s the matter with you?

‘Come closer to me. I challenge you.’

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk