Drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy transform holiday health goals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thanksgiving is so close; we can almost taste it. However, this year, people’s plates might look a little different due to the increasing popularity of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.

“Semaglutide is the same thing as Ozempic. Ozempic is the brand name and Semaglutide the generic name of the medication,” said Heather Lenhart, NP.

Lenhart is the NP and managing partner at Halcyon Med Spa. She says both drugs belong to the class of GLP-1s, which are diabetic medications found to help diabetics manage their glucose levels and lead to significant weight loss.

“It’s not a quick weight loss solution I like to be clear about that -its good health long term weight loss.” said Lenhart.

Lenhart said they began offering Semaglutide weekly injections to their clientele this time last year and have seen a significant increase in demand from those who are requesting it.

“People are afraid with the holidays, the pharmacy could be delayed, they could get behind. It really helps them to prevent overeating, that way they can enjoy their holidays without worrying about working it off Jan. 1,” she said.

For Adrienne Truelove, being prescribed Semaglutide has changed her life by giving her back control.

“It was like food was just something I had to have for nourishment instead of wanting and desiring food,” she said.

Truelove has lost 40 pounds since beginning her weight loss journey in May, and for once, she’s not worried about indulging during the holidays.

“For the holidays it’s like… You still get enjoy the food, you just don’t eat as much,” she said.

Lenhart said some side effects of Semaglutide include nausea, sulfur burps, and general discomfort from overeating.

For Truelove, the good outweighs the bad.

“I know a lot of people say it’s a miracle drug – on my opinion for your medical disposition of obesity being a disease. It is a miracle drug,” she said.

If you are considering starting a GLP-1 drug like Semaglutide, you should speak with your doctor or family GP to determine if you’re a suitable candidate.

