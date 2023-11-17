Dropbox and NVIDIA team up to bring personalized generative AI to millions of customers

Dropbox plans to leverage NVIDIA’s AI Foundry to build custom models and improve AI-powered knowledge work with the Dropbox Dash universal search tool and Dropbox AI.

San Francisco, November 17, 2023–(Business Wire)–Today, Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced a collaboration to supercharge knowledge work and improve productivity for millions of Dropbox customers through the power of AI.

The companies’ collaboration will expand Dropbox’s extensive AI functionality with new use of Personal Generator AI to improve search accuracy, provide better organization, and simplify workflows for its customers across its cloud content.

Dropbox plans to leverage NVIDIA’s AI Foundry to enhance its latest AI-powered product experiences including the NVIDIA AI Foundation Model, NVIDIA AI Enterprise Software, and NVIDIA Accelerated Computing. These include Dropbox Dash, universal search that combines apps, tools, and content into a single search bar to help customers find what they need; Dropbox AI, a tool that allows customers to ask questions and get summaries on large files throughout their Dropbox; Among other AI capabilities in Dropbox.

“Recent advances in generative AI are opening up a world of possibilities to improve knowledge work and address many of the problems we all experience around organization, prioritization and focus,” said Drew Houston, co-founder and CEO of Dropbox. ” “AI has the potential to relieve the burden of routine tasks, unlock our creativity, and help us do more meaningful work. We are excited to partner with NVIDIA and create new ways to deliver more personalized, AI-powered experiences to our customers.” Excited to leverage their technology in ways.”

“The scope of AI is expanding from cloud services to enterprise generative AI assistants, which will bring the most significant change the computing industry has ever seen,” said Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Together, NVIDIA and Dropbox will pave the way for millions of Dropbox customers to accelerate their work with optimized generative AI applications.”

AI to replace knowledge work

Dropbox has long believed in the potential of AI to replace knowledge work. The company has been incorporating AI and machine learning into its core product experiences for several years to help its customers do their most important work, save time, and be more efficient.

NVIDIA has created flexible tools that will allow Dropbox to deliver new AI-powered capabilities and bring more intelligence to its customers’ content and workflows. Using NVIDIA AI Foundation models and the NVIDIA NeMo™ framework – an end-to-end platform for building, optimizing, and deploying large language models – Dropbox optimized LLM to provide more personalized and relevant information with all the security controls in place. And can fine-tune. , the privacy and transparency millions of Dropbox customers have come to rely on.

Dropbox can also increase inference performance for production AI with NVIDIA AI enterprise software, including NVIDIA Triton Inference Server™ and NVIDIA TensorRT™ -LLM.

about nvidia

Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a leader in accelerated computing. The company’s invention of the GPU in 1999 fueled the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI, and fueled industrial digitalization across all markets. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping the industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

about dropbox

Dropbox is a place to keep life organized and work on the move. With over 700 million registered users in 180 countries, we’re on a mission to design a more enlightened way to work. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information about our mission and products, visit dropbox.com.

This press release contains certain statements, including, but not limited to: NVIDIA’s tools enhance the user experience on Dropbox customers’ cloud content; the ability of NVIDIA products and services to provide new AI-powered capabilities; the benefits, impact, performance, features, and availability of our products and technologies, including NVIDIA’s AI Foundry, NVIDIA AI Enterprise, NVIDIA AI Foundation Model, NVIDIA NeMo, NVIDIA Triton Inference Server, NVIDIA TensorRT-LLM; and the benefits and effects of NVIDIA’s partnership with Dropbox are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ from expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological developments and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing products and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners’ products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss in performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed in the latest reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, from time to time, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, but it Not limited to these. , Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company’s website and are available from NVIDIA at no charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances. Denies.

