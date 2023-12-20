Chris Ortables is Chief Product Officer (CPO) tango, He delivers value by driving industry-leading solutions.

As the scale of digital transformation continues to increase, CTOs, CIOs, and CFOs are facing serious cost issues. Embracing innovation is critical to building a competitive edge, but maintaining it amid economic belt-tightening is a mind-bending challenge. Enterprises are expected to operate at breakneck speed using budgets that limit velocity. To move forward, every dollar must be spent wisely – and that means gaining control over IT budgets and spending.

In short, this is the key to sustaining enterprise innovation at speed and scale: finding the money from within. Examining every dollar to pinpoint waste and overspending is a great way to loosen the purse strings to accelerate corporate trajectory (and believe me, IT waste runs rampant with rapidly rising costs. Which surrounds new investments).

Innovation sucks, but it doesn’t have to be

On average, companies spend more than 20% on IT, with most of that waste coming from cloud, mobile and telecom services. Finding opportunities to reduce, reuse and recycle allows for sustainable innovation and growth. Here are three prime examples of unnecessary innovation spend and how IT spend management helps turbo-boost change.

GenAI and cloud waste

The cloud is where companies change, and now generative AI is triggering more cloud spending, making it very easy to get lost in the wild west of cloud costs. Effectively managing applications and infrastructure, known as FinOps, frees up every dollar taken out of the cloud estate that can be put back into GenAI initiatives.

a communications expense explosion

A raft of corporate communications equipment is hurting budgets in the form of tooling overlap, unused licenses and telecommunications service charges associated with offices closed during the pandemic. Technology spend management software clears the fog of these costs to show exactly what is needed to meet business needs, and prepares a budget for rapid change.

The most common examples are the need to assign and reassign software licenses and mobile devices. Mobile devices drive business, but apps and devices left behind due to employee engagement quietly impact costs. Spend management scans the entire environment to immediately uncover unused assets and prevent budget leaks to plow money back into mobility and IoT innovation.

AI supercharges these results, allowing executives to put the pedal firmly to the metal. Research has found that AI-powered cloud cost management programs generate average cost savings and additional productivity gains of 20% compared to the DIY approach, which averages less than 10% savings.

The beauty of AI for automated cost reduction

Machine learning, advanced analytics and robotic process automation are applied to empower expense management strategies with AI to identify IT waste in real-time and adjust services immediately. AI wrangles information across IT environments, connecting the dots between a growing list of services, usage data, costs, contract details and newly released discounts.

This comprehensive sorting of secret data brings intelligence ranging from unused infrastructure and mobile devices to billing inaccuracies and disapproved apps into one view instantly. From there, the AI ​​will prioritize tasks based on the amount of savings.

Automated Cost Optimization

AI provides a one-two punch to accelerate cost savings with actionable recommendations and automated problem-solving. For example, the AI ​​engine can suggest how to use cloud storage and servers more efficiently and then with a click of an approval button will actually go to work solving the problem. This accelerates savings that can be reinvested in digital innovation.

Automation connects IT and finance

IT and finance traditionally work in silos, yet each group has overlapping dependencies and fiscal management functions that require tight collaboration. AI can establish a hyper-automated ecosystem where stakeholders reduce unnecessary spend more efficiently – with clear overview, integrated systems, and automated cost administration and reporting.

Cost Optimization: Overcoming AI Barriers

Building an AI-powered platform for cost optimization is not always easy. Visibility challenges cost savings with incomplete and outdated information. Highly interconnected platforms are the only way to incorporate vast data sets into a growing portfolio of IT services, making integration essential. Even when AI can automate essential tasks to capitalize on cost-saving opportunities, oversight is still necessary.

For these reasons, CFOs and CIOs are carefully considering the warnings issued by analysts about the DIY approach:

Labor and Resources: The level of interconnectivity required for AI-managed IT spend requires a large team of dedicated experts. For example, Forrester estimates that it will require 15-45 engineers and at least $1 million to invest in building a cloud cost management technology platform – plus three full-time employees to administer the FinOps program .

Rate of Return: Considering the level of complexity involved in DIY tech spend management, it’s not surprising to hear that 75% of companies believe they need at least two years to see real results from their in-house platform. Will have to wait for three years.

Maturity Level: Research shows that most companies are in the early stages of advanced technology expense management. For example, McKinsey reports that less than half of companies are proficient in analytics, despite citing the need for better budgeting and forecasting.

The good news is that you don’t have to change overnight. There are strong leaders in technology expense management that can help you take the reins immediately.

final note

Capturing long-term business value from existing technologies as well as accelerating new investments requires a disciplined approach to handling the natural side effects of overspending. AI provides an effective tool to control spend for lasting IT transformation, and the key is to strike the right balance between in-house resources and providers with advanced AI platforms. Consider your observability, analytics and integration challenges but keep dedicated expertise and professional services at the top of your list of needs. While AI is the new essential ingredient to pushing every dollar forward, the human touch is still the compass guiding enterprises to rapidly boost innovation.

