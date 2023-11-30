Authorities in north-eastern Spain have warned that a drought ’emergency’ could be weeks away.

Catalonia officials say Barcelona may need to ship fresh water by boat in the coming months.

Strict water restrictions for drought-stricken northeastern Spain came into effect on Wednesday.

Catalonia is facing its worst drought on record, with reservoirs providing water to about 6 million people – including Spain’s second-largest city Barcelona – filled to only 18 percent of their capacity. By comparison, Spain’s reservoirs are at 43 percent of their capacity overall.

Spanish officials and experts point to the impact of climate change behind increasingly hot and dry weather Dry In Catalonia.

Barcelona has already been relying on Europe’s largest desalination plant for drinking water, and a sewage treatment and purification plant to compensate for drawdown in water from wells and rivers.

Catalonia imposes daily water limit on citizens

Catalonia officially enters ‘pre-emergency’ phase Dry, which reduces per capita daily use from 230 to 210 liters per day. This includes personal use as well as the amount used by the Town Hall for services per resident. The Water Agency of Catalonia says that the average person in Catalonia consumes about 116 liters of water per day for domestic use.

Municipal governments are now banned from drinking alcohol Water For cleaning the road or watering the lawn. Water limits for use in industry and agriculture have been increased.

If water reserves fall below 16 percent capacity, Catalonia will fall into full flood status Drought ’emergency’ Water will be limited to 200 liters per person, and then potentially reduced to 160 liters per person, and all irrigation in agriculture will require prior approval.

Drought ’emergency’ could be just weeks away

Officials have warned that Dry The ’emergency’ may be just weeks away, unless heavy rains occur.

If not, Barcelona may need tankers to bring drinking water. In 2008, that extremely expensive measure was used to maintain supplies to the city Dry,

“Unfortunately, we have to be prepared for every scenario, and we are close to needing boats Water “If the situation we have seen in the past months continues,” Catalonia’s regional president Pere Aragonés said during a visit to South Korea on Wednesday.

Aragonés said his administration is working with spainMinistry of Ecological Transition to prepare for the situation of water tankers. He said his administration would prefer to bring water to southern Catalonia where the Ebro River meets the Mediterranean Sea.

