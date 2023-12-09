December 9, 2023
Drew and Jonathan Scott Get Festive and Help Decorate the White House for Christmas: Watch (Exclusive)


‘Property Brothers’ stars help decorate the White House in HGTV’s upcoming special, ‘White House Christmas 2023.’

Drew and Jonathan Scott are bringing holiday cheer to America’s most famous home.

People can exclusively unveil a clip from HGTV’s upcoming special, white house christmas 2023in which property bond The stars, both 45, help decorate the White House for the holiday season.

“Welcome to the White House,” yells one of the twins at the beginning of the clip, as scenes of trees, lights and other holiday decorations appear on the screen.

As Drew practices perfecting his best ballerina moves, he then asks Jonathan to identify some of the reindeer props, to which he hilariously says, “That’s Drew, that’s Jonathan. We Updated things.”

Then, as one of the twins notes that they “only have 72 hours to transform the White House”, various volunteers are hard at work, putting together displays, hanging lights and making Christmas magic happen. Is seen to have happened.

<p>Courtesy of HGTV</p> <p> Drew and Jonathan Scott at the White House" src='></p> <p>Courtesy of HGTV</p> <p> Drew and Jonathan Scott at the White House" src='class='caas-img'></p> <p>Courtesy of HGTV</p> <p> Drew and Jonathan Scott at the White House</p> <p>RELATED: Jill Biden receives 'fabulous' White House Christmas tree with military families</p> <p>Drew jokingly asked Jonathan if he was sure they didn't need 3,000 volunteers instead of 300, to which he replied, "Actually, we might, because we're a little behind."</p> <p>Jonathan then announced that the theme of this year's White House holiday display is "magic, wonder and joy" and noted that the goal of the decorations is to "get people back into the spirit of Christmas morning."</p> <p>"The scale of everything is so huge, so even being big, it looks like Christmas morning," he adds, as Drew adds, "It's like that craziness and that fun [feeling] Ever since we were kids during the holidays. "I can feel it already."</p> </p> <p>Jonathan also notes that the decorating team "wanted to make sure there was something different in every room" to make each of them look different.</p>

