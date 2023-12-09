Drew and Jonathan Scott Get Festive and Help Decorate the White House for Christmas: Watch (Exclusive)

‘Property Brothers’ stars help decorate the White House in HGTV’s upcoming special, ‘White House Christmas 2023.’

Drew and Jonathan Scott are bringing holiday cheer to America’s most famous home.

People can exclusively unveil a clip from HGTV’s upcoming special, white house christmas 2023in which property bond The stars, both 45, help decorate the White House for the holiday season.

“Welcome to the White House,” yells one of the twins at the beginning of the clip, as scenes of trees, lights and other holiday decorations appear on the screen.

As Drew practices perfecting his best ballerina moves, he then asks Jonathan to identify some of the reindeer props, to which he hilariously says, “That’s Drew, that’s Jonathan. We Updated things.”

Then, as one of the twins notes that they “only have 72 hours to transform the White House”, various volunteers are hard at work, putting together displays, hanging lights and making Christmas magic happen. Is seen to have happened.

Never miss a story – Sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what’s going on, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Source