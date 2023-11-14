India is encouraging tourists to say ‘I do’ to its fairytale castles and dreamy beaches.

Advertisement

Your wedding day should be the most memorable day of your life. And when it comes to celebrating love, nothing beats the glitz and glamor of a Bollywood-style ceremony.

Wherever you live in the world, whatever your faith and heritage, India is certainly not the gatekeeper of its treasures and traditions. The country is inviting lovers from all walks of life to come and say “I do” in grand Indian style. (You do not need to be an Indian citizen to get legally married in India.)

The idea is to combine an extraordinary honeymoon in India with a unique ceremony in the backdrop of the royal palaces of Rajasthan and Gujarat or the sandy beaches of Goa and the backwaters of Kerala.

What are the best places to get married in India?

“The aim of this campaign is to go beyond a few select destinations and take it to the entire country as there are hidden gems in every state and every part of India,” Ms V. Vidyavati, Secretary, India’s Ministry of Tourism, told Euronews Travel.

She adds, “There are venues that are absolutely beautiful and suitable for a grand wedding, and there are venues that are quieter for those who want a more low-key ceremony.”

“The idea is that people from all over the world as well as Indians living in other states can travel across the country, get married in a new place and experience the culture, cuisine and traditions of that destination.”

For couples who want something less grand than a fairytale palace, but still atmospheric and majestic, there are the Himalayas in the north and the ancient temples of India in the south.

When it comes to choosing a venue, couples are left spoiled for choice.

Current wedding destinations being promoted by the government’s Incredible India tourism campaign include Udaipur, Goa, Hyderabad, Agra, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Darjeeling, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mahabalipuram, Rishikesh, Shimla, Srinagar and Visakhapatnam. .

Gay marriage is not yet recognized in India.

What are Indian wedding traditions?

Getting married in India is also a way to explore and embrace the local culture – something that India is inviting residents as well as foreigners to do.

Vidyavathi, who herself has performed a Tamil Hindu wedding, says of the many different wedding traditions across the country, “Each tradition is beautiful in its own way.”

“The wedding tradition is not just about reciting verses from scriptures. It’s about putting your heart and soul forward, everything that happens during an Indian wedding has a meaning,” she adds.

“It is not just a blind ritual, it is part of our intangible heritage. One of the things we really want [that] When you come to India and get married, you understand the meaning of our traditions,” she adds.

Whether it’s making a grand entrance on horseback, spending money on a multi-day event, learning the choreography of an elaborate dance, having more outfit changes than Taylor Swift or writing a huge guest list, India Knows how to throw a fabulous wedding party.

And then there is food. While traditions vary across the country, the five essential dishes for a traditional wedding in India are butter chicken, biryani, samosa, naan and roti – but the number one rule is that the food be plentiful.

How to attend an Indian wedding

For those who are not in a relationship or have no intention of getting married, there is still a way to experience a typical Indian wedding.

Advertisement

Due to the notoriety of Indian weddings enhanced by Bollywood films, tourists can now purchase entry tickets to attend an Indian couple’s wedding as guests. There’s even an app dedicated specifically to this, called JoinMyWedding.

Although this initiative may seem strange, know that many couples choose to open their wedding to foreign guests in order to get some of the money back that tourists can help with their potentially huge expenses.

Source