Drawing results for $477 million lottery jackpot

The Powerball lottery jackpot continued to grow after all six numbers did not match Saturday night.

Here are the stats for the Powerball jackpot for Monday, December 11, which has an estimated value of $477 million and a cash option of $229.7 million.

Powerball Winning Numbers 12/11/23

The winning numbers for Monday night’s drawing were 1, 24, 27, 31, 62, and the Powerball is 20. Power play was 3X.

Did anyone win Powerball last night, Monday, December 11, 2023?

No one matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot.

Zero tickets matched all five numbers except for the Powerball, worth $1 million.

The Double Play numbers are 10, 12, 27, 40, 65 and the Powerball is 4.

None matched all six numbers, and zero tickets matched all five numbers except for $500,000 worth of Powerball.

How many Powerball numbers do you need to win a prize?

You only have to match one number in Powerball to win a prize. However, that number must be a Powerball worth $4. Visit Powerball.com for a complete prize chart.

What is the Powerball payout when 2 lottery numbers match?

Matching two numbers will yield nothing in Powerball unless one of the numbers is a Powerball. A ticket matching five numbers and one of the Powerball also costs $4. Visit Powerball.com for a complete prize chart.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

According to Powerball.com, the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday reached an estimated $500 million with a cash option of $240.7 million.

Drawings are held three times per week every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at approximately 10:59 pm ET.

How much is a Powerball ticket?

A Powerball ticket costs $2. Pay an additional $1 to add Power Play for a chance to multiply all Powerball winnings except the jackpot. Players can also add Double Play for another $1 for a second chance to win $10 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot reset after two tickets matched all six numbers in California on Friday night. The current Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $20 million, with a cash option of $9.6 million.

Powerball Jackpot Winner

According to Powerball.com, here is the list of 2023 Powerball jackpot winnings:

Top 10 Powerball Lottery Jackpot Results

According to Powerball.com, here are the top 10 Powerball jackpots of all time:

$2.04 billion – November 7, 2022; California. $1.765 billion – October 11, 2023; California. $1.586 billion – January 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023; California. $768.4 million – March 27, 2019; Wisconsin. $758.7 million – August 23, 2017; Massachusetts. $754.6 million – February 6, 2023; Washington. $731.1 million – January 20, 2021; Maryland. $699.8 million – October 4, 2021; California. $687.8 million – October 27, 2018; Iowa, New York.

Results for the Top 10 US Lottery Jackpots

According to Powerball.com, here are the nation’s top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots of all time:

$2.04 billion, powerball – November 7, 2022; California. $1.765 billion, powerball — October 11, 2023; California. $1.586 billion, powerball – 13 January 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.58 million, mega millions — August 8, 2023; Florida. $1.537 billion, mega millions – 23 October 2018; South Carolina. $1.35 billion, mega millions — January 13, 2023; I have. $1.337 billion, mega millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.08 billion, powerball — July 19, 2023; California. $1.05 billion, mega millions – January 22, 2021; Michigan. $768.4 million, powerball – March 27, 2019; Wisconsin.

