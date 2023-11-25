Kargil, November 25: In a significant recognition of the outstanding achievements in the field of fisheries, the National Fisheries Development Board under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry has unveiled an attractive book containing ‘100 Super Success Stories from Indian Fisheries’.

The eminent names in this exclusive collection include Amina Bano and Muhammad Ilyas, two fish farmers from Dras sub-division. Positioned at numbers 51 and 52, their remarkable success stories have earned them a prestigious place in this compilation, which highlights their remarkable contribution to the flourishing Indian fisheries sector.

Muhammad Ilyas, a resident of Majeedam village in Kargil district of Ladakh, has the option of taking up government or private employment given his educational background. However, he decided to venture into fish farming. Despite his initial desire to engage in farming, the challenging and harsh cold climatic conditions in Ladakh hindered his plans. After discovering that fish farming could generate more income with less effort, he was inspired to adopt this approach as a solution to his financial challenges.

Under the opportunity provided by the Department of Fisheries, he applied for the activity “Trout Culture in Raceways” under Blue Revolution in the financial year 2017-18. With the financial assistance received under the scheme, he constructed a raceway with a production capacity of 0.35-0.50 tonnes and stocked 300 numbers of Rainbow Trout fingerlings.

They received financial assistance of Rs 3.60 lakh towards the total project cost of Rs 4.50 lakh and input cost against their own investment. Trout farming has enhanced their socio-economic status, ensuring regular income.

He has expressed his intention to expand his unit by constructing an additional raceway under the PMMSY scheme. Seeing the growth, his parents helped him manage the unit by providing employment and supported unemployed youth by guiding them to start businesses in the fisheries sector.

This is an example of the entrepreneurial qualities displayed by the beneficiary. Another woman entrepreneur, Amina Begum Gindiyal, is a resident of Majeedam village in Kargil district of Ladakh. She is a housewife and wanted to improve her economic status by farming, due to the adverse, harsh and cold climatic conditions of her area, which is second only to Siberia as the coldest habitat, she could not do any farming except trout culture. Couldn’t start. In a flow-through system.

The high demand for fresh farmed fish also led them to take up trout farming. With the opportunity provided by the Government of India, he applied for “Trout Culture Activity in Raceways” under Blue Revolution Scheme Financial Year 2017-18. With government support, he built a raceway with a production capacity of 0.35-0.50 tonnes and stocked 300 rainbow trout fingerlings. They received financial assistance of Rs 3.60 lakh for the first year’s input cost against the total project cost of Rs 4.50 lakh. He had adjusted the remaining amount.

Trout farming has improved their socio-economic conditions by ensuring regular livelihood and income. She wants to expand her business by constructing additional raceways for which she will opt for financial assistance under the PMMSY scheme. The results generated through the unit attracted the interest of her spouse and he started helping her in managing the unit. With their small efforts, trout culture is gaining popularity in the area and providing sustainable income to the family.

Highlighting the significance of the achievement, Assistant Director Fisheries Kargil said that in the last four years, the administration of Union Territory Ladakh has accelerated developmental progress and has written many success stories by implementing various centrally sponsored schemes in the region, Similarly, in the fisheries sector also, Blue Revolution and Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) is one of the centrally sponsored schemes which has not only helped in generating employment opportunities to the educated unemployed youth by providing incentives for construction of trout farming units. but has also provided them with a diversification. Farming requiring less managerial practice and having higher returns compared to other traditional forms of farming.

